Houston Community ToolBank, Inc.

Hosted by

Houston Community ToolBank, Inc.

About this event

2026 Tools for Change

1215 Gazin St

Houston, TX 77020, USA

"Birch" Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • Dedicated sponsor level recognition in correspondence, day-of signage/materials, social media, & event website;
  • 2x build teams (up to 10x builders);
  • 10 drink and 10 meal tickets.
"Cedar" Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • Group recognition in day-of signage/materials, correspondence, & social media;
  • 2x build teams (up to 10x builders);
  • 10 drink and meal tickets.
"Pine" Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
  • Group recognition in day-of signage/materials;
  • 1x build team (up to 5x builders);
  • 5 drink and 5 meal tickets.
Lend-a-Hand @ 9:30AM
$50

Register as an individual and we'll match you with other individual builders or small teams on the event day. A great way to meet new friends while making a difference in your community!

Spectator @ 12PM
Free

Don't have the time to build with us? No worries! Stop by after 12PM to learn more about the Houston ToolBank and enjoy the day at our warehouse. No cost to walk around, just let us know you're coming.

Add a donation for Houston Community ToolBank, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!