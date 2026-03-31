Hosted by

81-6011547

About this event

2026 Touch-A-Truck

3rd Ave N

Great Falls, MT 59401, USA

Nonprofit Partner
Free

2 vehicles and/or kids activity/service

Additional Vehicle
$75

Display 1 additional vehicle at the event

Additional vehicles added to an exisiting sponsorship

Friend of Touch-A-Truck
$100

Recognition on website and event map

1 vehicles and/or display at event

Food Trucks included

Community Hero Sponsor
$500

Recognition on website, social media, and event map

2 vehicles and/or display at event

Bulldozer Sponsor
$1,000

Recognition on all event materials, social media, and website

3 vehicles and/or display at event

Name or logo on merchandise

Zone Sponsor
$2,500

Logo/message on a zone banner

Recognition on event materials and website

4 vehicles and/or display at event

Name or logo on merchandise

4 Touch-a-Truck t-shirts

Big Rig Sponsor
$5,000

Title sponsor with full media recognition

top billing on all event promotion

Premier location for us to 5 vehicles and/or display

Name and logo on merchandise

5 Touch-a-Truck t-shirts

Add a donation for 81-6011547

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