2026 Touch-A-Truck

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About this event
2 vehicles and/or kids activity/service
Display 1 additional vehicle at the event
Additional vehicles added to an exisiting sponsorship
Recognition on website and event map
1 vehicles and/or display at event
Food Trucks included
Recognition on website, social media, and event map
2 vehicles and/or display at event
Recognition on all event materials, social media, and website
3 vehicles and/or display at event
Name or logo on merchandise
Logo/message on a zone banner
Recognition on event materials and website
4 vehicles and/or display at event
Name or logo on merchandise
4 Touch-a-Truck t-shirts
Title sponsor with full media recognition
top billing on all event promotion
Premier location for us to 5 vehicles and/or display
Name and logo on merchandise
5 Touch-a-Truck t-shirts
$
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