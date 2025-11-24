2026 Touch A Truck at PS 295 Brooklyn

About this event
Participant (all ages 2 and up) will receive a wristband for entry, which provides access to all vehicles and activities. Please note: the bouncy house zone requires a separate pass.
Buy tickets in advance and save! Individual tickets are $10 at the door.
Each participant (all ages 2 and up) will receive a wristband for entry, which provides access to all vehicles and activities. Please note: the bouncy house zone requires a separate pass.
Buy tickets in advance and save! Family pack of 4 tickets are $35 at the door.
This pass provides all-day access to the bouncy house zone (kids only). Please note: you will also need to purchase an individual ticket wristband (or family pack of 4 tickets) for entry.
This ticket provides one-time access to the bouncy house zone (kids only). Please note: you will also need to purchase an individual ticket wristband (or family pack of 4 tickets) for entry.
Infants under age two are free.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!