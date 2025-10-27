Hosted by

Nurture Our Future

2026 Touch a Truck Sponsored by Sertoma Club of Laurel

Heavy Duty Sponsorship
$2,500
  • Sponsor Name on Promo Materials (if confirmed before 1/28)
  • Sponsor mentioned in all radio and TV advertising Large Logo/Sponsor name on Event Signage Acknowledgment as Presenting Sponsor Day of Event Sponsor Name on Event Press Releases
  • Sponsor Name/Logo on website
  • Dedicated Social media posts on FB and IG Dedicated Reel on FB & IG
  • Sponsor Name/Logo on Thank You Ad
  • No fee for up to 2 booths or vehicle spaces
Steam Rolling Sponsor
$1,000

-Sponsor Name on Promo Materials.

-Sponsor Name on all Event Press Releases

-Sponsor Name/Logo on website

-Dedicated Social media posts on FB and IG Dedicated Reel on FB & IG

-Sponsor Name/Logo on Thank You Ad

-Booth or vehicle space Included

Bulldozing Sponsor
$500

-Sponsor Name on Event Press Releases

-Sponsor Name/Logo on Website

-Sponsor Name on Thank You Ad

-Sponsor name on Event Signage

-Dedicated Social media posts on FB and IG

-1 Booth or vehicle space included

Tough Truck Sponsor
$250

-Sponsor Name on Thank You Ad

-Sponsor name on Event Signage

-Dedicated Social media posts on FB and IG

-1 Booth or vehicle space included


Handy Helper Exhibitor
$50

-Dedicated Booth space for your business

-Shared social media post on FB and IG promoting attendance at Touch a Truck

Add a donation for Nurture Our Future

$

