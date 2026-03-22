2026 Touch-A-Truck: Sponsorships

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About this event
*Vehicle and equipment participation can be a piece of equipment from your business OR by another business. Large equipment needs to be onsite Saturday, May 9th between 7am-8am. Smaller pieces of equipment must be there between 8am- 9 am the day of the event. Equipment will have designated parking spots. It is strongly encouraged for someone to be on site the day of the event to operate and/or supervise attendees.
*Vehicle and equipment participation can be a piece of equipment from your business OR by another business. Large equipment needs to be onsite Saturday, May 9th between 7am-8am. Smaller pieces of equipment must be there between 8am- 9 am the day of the event. Equipment will have designated parking spots. It is strongly encouraged for someone to be on site the day of the event to operate and/or supervise attendees.
*Vehicle and equipment participation can be a piece of equipment from your business OR by another business. Large equipment needs to be onsite Saturday, May 9th between 7am-8am. Smaller pieces of equipment must be there between 8am- 9 am the day of the event. Equipment will have designated parking spots. It is strongly encouraged for someone to be on site the day of the event to operate and/or supervise attendees.
*Vehicle and equipment participation can be a piece of equipment from your business OR by another business. Large equipment needs to be onsite Saturday, May 9th between 7am-8am. Smaller pieces of equipment must be there between 8am- 9 am the day of the event. Equipment will have designated parking spots. It is strongly encouraged for someone to be on site the day of the event to operate and/or supervise attendees.
*Vehicle and equipment participation can be a piece of equipment from your business OR by another business. Large equipment needs to be onsite Saturday, May 9th between 7am-8am. Smaller pieces of equipment must be there between 8am- 9 am the day of the event. Equipment will have designated parking spots. It is strongly encouraged for someone to be on site the day of the event to operate and/or supervise attendees.
*Vehicle and equipment participation can be a piece of equipment from your business OR by another business. Large equipment needs to be onsite Saturday, May 9th between 7am-8am. Smaller pieces of equipment must be there between 8am- 9 am the day of the event. Equipment will have designated parking spots. It is strongly encouraged for someone to be on site the day of the event to operate and/or supervise attendees.
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