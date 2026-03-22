2026 Touch-A-Truck: Sponsorships

EXCLUSIVE: One “Big Rig” Sponsorship available

Prominent Name & Logo on Digital Billboard detailing sponsorship level

Logo Sticker on Hard Hat handed out to attendees at the event (NOTE: You must supply the stickers)

Vehicle or equipment participation with highest visibility placement*

Table at Event during event to show and/or sell goods or services OR have a community involvement opportunity or activity

Name, Logo and link on JLS’s website

Name & Logo featured on JLS’s social media, including 3 exclusive mentions

Name & Logo on flyers, posters and press releases

Name in Mall (the monthly newsletter) in April and May

10 VIP Tickets to the Event!

*Vehicle and equipment participation can be a piece of equipment from your business OR by another business. Large equipment needs to be onsite Saturday, May 9th between 7am-8am. Smaller pieces of equipment must be there between 8am- 9 am the day of the event. Equipment will have designated parking spots. It is strongly encouraged for someone to be on site the day of the event to operate and/or supervise attendees.



