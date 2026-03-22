Junior League of the Shoals Inc

Hosted by

Junior League of the Shoals Inc

About this event

2026 Touch-A-Truck: Sponsorships

301 Cox Creek Pkwy

Florence, AL 35630, USA

"BIG RIG" Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • EXCLUSIVE: One “Big Rig” Sponsorship available
  • Prominent Name & Logo on Digital Billboard detailing sponsorship level
  • Logo Sticker on Hard Hat handed out to attendees at the event (NOTE: You must supply the stickers)
  • Vehicle or equipment participation with highest visibility placement*
  • Table at Event during event to show and/or sell goods or services OR have a community involvement opportunity or activity
  • Name, Logo and link on JLS’s website
  • Name & Logo featured on JLS’s social media, including 3 exclusive mentions
  • Name & Logo on flyers, posters and press releases
  • Name in Mall (the monthly newsletter) in April and May
  • 10 VIP Tickets to the Event!

*Vehicle and equipment participation can be a piece of equipment from your business OR by another business. Large equipment needs to be onsite Saturday, May 9th between 7am-8am. Smaller pieces of equipment must be there between 8am- 9 am the day of the event.  Equipment will have designated parking spots. It is strongly encouraged for someone to be on site the day of the event to operate and/or supervise attendees.


"MONSTER TRUCK" Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Logo on Digital Billboard detailing sponsorship level
  • Vehicle or equipment participation*
  • Table at Event during event to show and/or sell goods or services OR have a community involvement opportunity or activity
  • Name, Logo and link on JLS’s website
  • Name & Logo featured on JLS’s social media, including 1 exclusive mention
  • Name & Logo on flyers, posters and press releases
  • Name in JLS’s Hourglass (the monthly newsletter) in April and May
  • 8 VIP Tickets to the Event!

*Vehicle and equipment participation can be a piece of equipment from your business OR by another business. Large equipment needs to be onsite Saturday, May 9th between 7am-8am. Smaller pieces of equipment must be there between 8am- 9 am the day of the event.  Equipment will have designated parking spots. It is strongly encouraged for someone to be on site the day of the event to operate and/or supervise attendees.

"BULLDOZER" Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
  • Logo on Digital Billboard detailing sponsorship level
  • Vehicle or equipment participation*
  • Table at Event during event to show and/or sell goods or services OR community involvement opportunity or activity
  • Name, Logo and link on JLS’s website
  • Logo featured on JLS’s social media, flyers, posters and mention in press releases
  • 6 VIP Tickets to the Event!

*Vehicle and equipment participation can be a piece of equipment from your business OR by another business. Large equipment needs to be onsite Saturday, May 9th between 7am-8am. Smaller pieces of equipment must be there between 8am- 9 am the day of the event.  Equipment will have designated parking spots. It is strongly encouraged for someone to be on site the day of the event to operate and/or supervise attendees.

"TRACTOR" Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Vehicle or equipment participation*
  • Name & Logo on JLS’s website
  • Logo featured on JLS’s social media, flyers, & posters
  • 4 VIP Tickets to the Event!

*Vehicle and equipment participation can be a piece of equipment from your business OR by another business. Large equipment needs to be onsite Saturday, May 9th between 7am-8am. Smaller pieces of equipment must be there between 8am- 9 am the day of the event.  Equipment will have designated parking spots. It is strongly encouraged for someone to be on site the day of the event to operate and/or supervise attendees.

"EXCAVATOR" Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Vehicle or equipment participation*
  • Name & Logo on JLS’s website
  • 2 VIP Tickets to the Event!
  • Designed for Friends of the League and Candidates running for office to participate

*Vehicle and equipment participation can be a piece of equipment from your business OR by another business. Large equipment needs to be onsite Saturday, May 9th between 7am-8am. Smaller pieces of equipment must be there between 8am- 9 am the day of the event.  Equipment will have designated parking spots. It is strongly encouraged for someone to be on site the day of the event to operate and/or supervise attendees.

“COMMUNITY HEROES” SPONSOR
Pay what you can
  • Designed for Municipalities and Cities to participate
  • Vehicle or equipment participation*
  • Name & Logo on JLS’s website

*Vehicle and equipment participation can be a piece of equipment from your business OR by another business. Large equipment needs to be onsite Saturday, May 9th between 7am-8am. Smaller pieces of equipment must be there between 8am- 9 am the day of the event.  Equipment will have designated parking spots. It is strongly encouraged for someone to be on site the day of the event to operate and/or supervise attendees.

VIP SPONSOR
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • 10 VIP Tickets for for early entry and VIP activities (slice of pizza, drink, backpack filled with goodies)
  • Name & Logo (if applicable) on JLS’s website and/or Social Media (Photos may be subject to having parents sign photo releases.)
  • VIP sponsors of $500 or more will have their name & logo featured on the backpack we are giving to our VIP guests! Please select qty 5 or higher to qualify. (Sponsorship payment and logo must be submitted to the Junior League of the Shoals by April 21 to be included on the VIP Experience backpack.  Please send logo information to [email protected])
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