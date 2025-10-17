Offered by

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Theta Phi Omega Chapter

About the memberships

2026 TPO Chapter Dues Payment and 2026 Fundraising Obligation Acceptance

NON LIFE MEMBER 2026 Chapter Dues Payment
$430

No expiration

This payment is only for 2026 active membership. A payment confirmation and receipt will be emailed to you after your payment has been processed and should be maintained. You will not receive a receipt from our financial secretary.

LIFE MEMBER 2026 Chapter Dues Payment
$305

No expiration

This payment is only for 2026 active membership. A payment confirmation and receipt will be emailed to you after your payment has been processed and should be maintained. You will not receive a receipt from our financial secretary.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!