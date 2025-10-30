2026 TPSF Golf Tournament - Patty Dick, Honorary Chairperson

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About this event
Enjoy playing in the tournament as a team! There will be lunch, mini games, raffles, and other fun activities.
Teams representing USD 501, and those who register before 4/1/2026 receive a $100 registration discount.
Your support is advertised widely, both on the course itself on the day of the tournament, and through social media. Hole sponsors are the life blood of this tournament! Please join us for all of the days festivities :)
Tournament sponsors provide the funding necessary to make this tournament a great experience for everyone involved.
Donations at this level will allow the Foundation to open more grants, scholarships, and resources for the students in Topeka Public Schools.
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