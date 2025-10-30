Topeka Public Schools Foundation

Hosted by

Topeka Public Schools Foundation

About this event

2026 TPSF Golf Tournament - Patty Dick, Honorary Chairperson

913 SE 29th St

Topeka, KS 66605, USA

Register A Team
$400

Enjoy playing in the tournament as a team! There will be lunch, mini games, raffles, and other fun activities.

Register A TPS Team & Early Bird Registration
$300

Teams representing USD 501, and those who register before 4/1/2026 receive a $100 registration discount.

Hole Sponsor
$150

Your support is advertised widely, both on the course itself on the day of the tournament, and through social media. Hole sponsors are the life blood of this tournament! Please join us for all of the days festivities :)

Tournament Sponsor
$1,000

Tournament sponsors provide the funding necessary to make this tournament a great experience for everyone involved.

Foundation Patron
$2,500

Donations at this level will allow the Foundation to open more grants, scholarships, and resources for the students in Topeka Public Schools.

Add a donation for Topeka Public Schools Foundation

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