food for good thought vocational support

Hosted by

food for good thought vocational support

About this event

2026 Trail Trek

2600 Airport Dr

Columbus, OH 43219, USA

1 Mile Walk (with shirt)
$30
Available until Mar 31

Your $30 General Admission ticket includes access to all the fun at Trail Trek 2026 and a race shirt! Enjoy a one-mile walk, games, pie--a staff member, and the community atmosphere while supporting a great cause.
Kids 5 and under are free

Thank you for making a difference—your support empowers students to gain real-world work experience and achieve their goals!

1 Mile Walk (no shirt)
$25

Your $25 General Admission ticket includes access to all the fun at Trail Trek 2026! Enjoy a one-mile walk, games, pie--a staff member, and the community atmosphere while supporting a great cause.
Kids 5 and under are free

Thank you for making a difference—your support empowers students to gain real-world work experience and achieve their goals!

5K (with shirt)
$35
Available until Mar 31

Your $35 General Admission ticket includes access to all the fun at Trail Trek 2026 and a race shirt! Enjoy a 5k fun run, games, pie--a-staff member, and the community atmosphere while supporting a great cause.
Kids 5 and under are free

Thank you for making a difference—your support empowers students to gain real-world work experience and achieve their goals!

5k (no shirt)
$30

Your $30 General Admission ticket includes access to all the fun at Trail Trek 2026! Enjoy a 5k fun run, games, pie--a staff member, and the community atmosphere while supporting a great cause.
Kids 5 and under are free

Thank you for making a difference—your support empowers students to gain real-world work experience and achieve their goals!

4 or More
$80

Your $80 Group Admission ticket includes access to all the fun at Trail Trek 2026! Enjoy a 5k fun run or 1-mile walk, games, pie a staff member, and the community atmosphere while supporting a great cause.
Thank you for making a difference—your support empowers students to gain real-world work experience and achieve their goals!

Add a donation for food for good thought vocational support

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!