2026 Trailblazer Bash

About this event
Your ticket to the Trailblazer Bash and your spot on the School Spirit Crew. Show your school pride, connect with other parents, and help fund the programs and opportunities that help our students shine.
Bring your favorite plus-one and save. This discounted ticket lets you share the School Spirit Crew experience while supporting scholarships, competitions, and academy programs that help students thrive.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!