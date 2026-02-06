2026 Transportation Retirement Celebration Dinner

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About this event
This selection is only for the 2025 Retirement honorees. Any retiree in good standing with their unions will have their meal compensated. Please make sure to select your meal choice.
Pay for a whole table to guarantee your family & friends are able to sit together. Each table seats 10 people. One (1) table equals 10 tickets.
Pay for a whole table to guarantee your family & friends are able to sit together. Each table seats 10 people. One (1) table equals 10 tickets
Children’s plate for ages 3-11
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