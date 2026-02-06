Hosted by

Transportation Retirement Committee

About this event

2026 Transportation Retirement Celebration Dinner

2500 N Hollywood Way

Burbank, CA 91505, USA

Retiree Dinner Ticket
Free

This selection is only for the 2025 Retirement honorees. Any retiree in good standing with their unions will have their meal compensated. Please make sure to select your meal choice.

General Dinner Ticket
$125
Whole Table w/Retiree - Dinner Ticket
$1,125
This is a group ticket, it includes 9 tickets

Pay for a whole table to guarantee your family & friends are able to sit together. Each table seats 10 people. One (1) table equals 10 tickets.

Whole Table
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Pay for a whole table to guarantee your family & friends are able to sit together. Each table seats 10 people. One (1) table equals 10 tickets

Children’s Dinner Plate
$45

Children’s plate for ages 3-11

Rose Martinez Table
$990
This is a group ticket, it includes 9 tickets

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