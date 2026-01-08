2026 Vacation & Relaxation Raffle

Hosted by
About this raffle
One lucky winner will experience a unique getaway with a gift certificate at The Beach House @ Oak Island or right out side of Asheville with the Glamping Collective
Curate your ideal rejuvenation package and select options such as meditative mood soaks, holistic body detox, and more
Perfect stay at home gift basket focused on relaxation and recharging. Items include shower steamers, cbd tea, mug, and more
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!