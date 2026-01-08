Charlotte Rugby Club

Hosted by

Charlotte Rugby Club

About this raffle

2026 Vacation & Relaxation Raffle

All Expense Paid Getaway
$50

One lucky winner will experience a unique getaway with a gift certificate at The Beach House @ Oak Island or right out side of Asheville with the Glamping Collective

Local Spa Day
$30

Curate your ideal rejuvenation package and select options such as meditative mood soaks, holistic body detox, and more

Staycation
$10

Perfect stay at home gift basket focused on relaxation and recharging. Items include shower steamers, cbd tea, mug, and more

Add a donation for Charlotte Rugby Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!