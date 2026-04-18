2026 Travel Basketball (Brown's Elite)

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About this event
The initial deposit includes all initial fees, a team jersey, team backpack, and a team shooter shirt. The team jersey will be personalized with the player’s name and number.
Jersey numbers will be assigned based on the order in which payments are received.
Please note that the initial deposit is non-refundable.
This package includes the initial fee of $230, a team jersey, team backpack, and a team shooter shirt. The team jersey will be personalized with the player’s name and number.
This option allows the team member to participate in a minimum of three seasonal tournaments.
Please note that the initial fee is non-refundable. Other payments may be refundable if a written request is submitted at least 48 hours prior to the 15th of each month.
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