2026 Treasure Coast Homeschool Open House/Session Registration

About this event
We look forward to having you attend the 2026 Treasure Coast Homeschool Open House. If you could help us to plan for the day's events by indicating the approximate number of people attending from your family. This can be done by clicking the Add + button until you have chosen the number of family members participating.
Homeschooling a High Schooler
Don't be discouraged or concerned about the challenges of high school homeschooling. With the information provided during this session, parents will leave confident that they can help the child move forward through high school ready with the tools needed to take on a trade, dual enrollment, internship, and more. If you have a middle school or high school student, don't miss this great session.
New Homeschooler Orientation
Please attend if you are new to homeschooling. We go over the homeschooling options available to you. This is an easy-to-follow session that will allow you to begin your homeschooling journey with confidence.
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