2026 Trees Tickets

Private, reserved table of 8
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
For an $800 table at the 2026 Festival of the Trees, the package includes:
- Reserved table for 8 guests
- 40 raffle tickets per person (320 raffle tickets total for the table)
- 3 drink tickets per person
- Priority/reserved seating together for your group
- Entry to the event and all festivities
For an $800 table at the 2026 Festival of the Trees, the package includes:
- Reserved table for 8 guests
- 40 raffle tickets per person (320 raffle tickets total for the table)
- 3 drink tickets per person
- Priority/reserved seating together for your group
- Entry to the event and all festivities