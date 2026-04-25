White Mountain Helping Hands Inc.

Hosted by

White Mountain Helping Hands Inc.

About this event

2026 Trees Tickets

805 E Whipple St

Show Low, AZ 85901, USA

Private, reserved table of 8
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

For an $800 table at the 2026 Festival of the Trees, the package includes:

  • Reserved table for 8 guests
  • 40 raffle tickets per person (320 raffle tickets total for the table)
  • 3 drink tickets per person
  • Priority/reserved seating together for your group
  • Entry to the event and all festivities


Individual Entry
$75

The $75 individual ticket tier for the 2026 Festival of the Trees includes:

  • Admission for 1 guest
  • 20 raffle tickets
  • 2 drink tickets
  • Access to the full event experience, including decorated trees, raffles, dinner, and holiday festivities


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