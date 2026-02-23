2026 Tremont School's Silent Auction

Does your child dream of calling the shots? Now’s their chance!





The winner of this exclusive experience will join Krista as Head of School for a Day!





Bid on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for your student to step into the role of Head of School for a Day — a VIP experience like no other!

🔹 Lead the School: Your child will shadow the Head of School, make important "executive decisions," and experience what it’s like to run the show.

🔹 Special Perks: Enjoy a behind-the-scenes tour, lunch with Krista, and even a personalized “official” announcement.

🔹 Bragging Rights: Their name on the door, a special feature in the school newsletter, and a day filled with unforgettable memories!





This is an exclusive experience—so bid early and often, and give your student the chance to be in charge for a day!





Approximate Value: PRICELESS