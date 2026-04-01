2026 NANBPWC Florida Clubs Tri-County Founders' Day & Scholarship Awards

Step into the spotlight with a full-page presence that commands attention. Your business or message will be front and center in our Founders’ Day Affair souvenir booklet—where every glance lands with intention.





With all eyes on you during the event, your brand will be seen, remembered, and celebrated. Your logo will be featured across our print materials, website, and social media outlets, amplifying your visibility before, during, and after the event.





Plus, your full-page feature will live on our website for one full year, extending your reach far beyond the moment.

This is more than an ad—it’s a bold declaration of support, excellence, and community alignment.