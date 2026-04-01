2026 NANBPWC Florida Clubs Tri-County Founders' Day & Scholarship Awards

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About this event
Pembroke Pines, FL 33026
Experience an unforgettable 2026 Tri County NANBPWC Florida Clubs Founders' Day & Scholarship Awards Affair! Your ticket donation grants you exclusive access to a day of celebration, inspiration, and impact. Enjoy a distinguished reception, an elegant awards ceremony, and the opportunity to support our scholarship recipients—future leaders and change-makers. Join us as we honor excellence, foster community, and raise crucial funds to empower the next generation. Your presence makes a difference!
Become a Gold Sponsor!
Join us as a valued sponsor for the NANBPWC Founders’ Day Celebration—an impactful event offering visibility, meaningful connections, direct access to 100–150 attendees, strategic digital exposure, and alignment with a respected national organization.
• Premium table placement for 10 guests
• Maximum digital visibility (10 rotations)
• Full-page digital advertisement
Become a Silver Sponsor!
Join us as a valued sponsor for the NANBPWC Founders’ Day Celebration—an impactful event offering visibility, meaningful connections, direct access to 100–150 attendees, strategic digital exposure, and alignment with a respected national organization.
• Table for 5 guests
• Strong digital visibility (5 rotations)
• Half-page digital advertisement
Join us as a valued sponsor for the NANBPWC Founders’ Day Celebration—an impactful event offering visibility, meaningful connections, direct access to 100–150 attendees, strategic digital exposure, and alignment with a respected national organization.
• Single ticket
• Entry-level digital visibility
• Quarter-page digital advertisement
Make an Impact as a Vendor! Join us as a vendor at the Tri-County NANBPWC Florida Clubs Founders' Day & Scholarship Awards Affair and be part of something truly meaningful! Your participation directly supports bright, ambitious students—our future leaders—by helping them achieve their academic and professional dreams.
As a vendor, you’re not just showcasing your business; you’re investing in excellence, strengthening our community, and empowering the next generation. Plus, your contribution is tax-deductible, and you’ll receive updates on the incredible achievements of our scholarship recipients. Please note that any guests accompanying you must register as guests.
Make a Difference Today! Support the Tri County NANBPWC Florida Clubs Founders' Day & Scholarship Awards Affair with your generous donation! By donating, you’ll play a vital role in fostering excellence, strengthening our community, and empowering the next generation. Plus, your gift is tax-deductible, and you’ll receive updates on the incredible achievements of our awardees.
Step into the spotlight with a full-page presence that commands attention. Your business or message will be front and center in our Founders’ Day Affair souvenir booklet—where every glance lands with intention.
With all eyes on you during the event, your brand will be seen, remembered, and celebrated. Your logo will be featured across our print materials, website, and social media outlets, amplifying your visibility before, during, and after the event.
Plus, your full-page feature will live on our website for one full year, extending your reach far beyond the moment.
This is more than an ad—it’s a bold declaration of support, excellence, and community alignment.
Make a powerful impression with a half-page feature that places your brand right where it belongs—among leaders, changemakers, and community champions.
Your ad will capture attention throughout the Founders’ Day Affair, ensuring all eyes are on you when it matters most. Your logo will also be highlighted across our print materials, website, and social media outlets, giving your brand multiple moments to shine.
Your presence continues online with 6 months of visibility on our website, keeping your message in motion long after the applause fades.
Perfect for businesses and individuals ready to stand out with style and purpose.
Small space, strong impact. Your quarter-page ad offers a meaningful way to show support while gaining valuable exposure during our Founders’ Day Affair.
As guests engage with the program, all eyes will pass your way, giving your message a moment to shine. Your logo will be included on select print materials, our website, and social media outlets, extending your reach across multiple platforms.
Your ad will also be featured on our website for 3 months, creating lasting visibility at an accessible level.
A beautiful option for rising brands, heartfelt tributes, and community supporters who want to be seen and celebrated.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!