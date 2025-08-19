Total Concepts International

Triad Minority & Women's Business Expo 2026

301 W 5th St

Winston-Salem, NC 27101, USA

Vendor Special
$200
Available until Apr 2

For a limited time, you can secure your spot at exclusive early bird rates. This is the perfect opportunity to network, showcase your business, and connect with industry leaders—while saving money!

Booth Electricity
$75

Please note that the venue charges an additional $75 if electricity is needed for your vendor booth.


Non-Profit Vendor
$150
Available until Apr 2

This is the Early Bird Special for Non-Profits until 04/01/2026 at 11:59 PM. After that, the price will be $200.00

Youth Enreprenuer
$75

Lock in your spot as a Youth Business Owner for $75.00.

