2026 Tricky Tray Prize Sponsors

Hosted by
About this event
Sponsor one of our Mystery Prizes! We can't tell you what it is, but we promise it will be awesome!
Sponsor one of our Mystery Prizes! We can't tell you what it is, but we promise it will be awesome!
Sponsor a designer handbag, purse, or wallet as a prize!
Sponsor a designer handbag, purse, or wallet as a prize!
Sponsor a designer handbag, purse, or wallet as a prize!
Sponsor the newest gaming console for a prize!
Sponsor a Blackstone outdoor griddle prize!
Sponsor a Nintendo Switch Prize!
Sponsor a highly-rated Tineco wet dry vacuum as a prize!
Sponsor a children's bicycle as a prize. Let us know if you have a preference for girl or boy!
Sponsor a set of luggage for a prize!
Sponsor a 3-piece Bistro Set for a prize!
Sponsor a themed basket for our Mega Category of Prizes. If you have a theme preference, please let us know. Some ideas: Wellness, Home Goods, Cleaning, Toys, Cooking, or Baking!
Sponsor a themed basket for our Mega Category of Prizes. If you have a theme preference, please let us know. Some ideas: Wellness, Home Goods, Cleaning, Toys, Cooking, or Baking!
Sponsor a themed basket for our Mega Category of Prizes. If you have a theme preference, please let us know. Some ideas: Wellness, Home Goods, Cleaning, Toys, Cooking, or Baking!
Sponsor a themed basket for our Super Category of Prizes. If you have a theme preference, please let us know. Some ideas: Wellness, Home Goods, Cleaning, Toys, Cooking, or Baking!
Sponsor a themed basket for our Super Category of Prizes. If you have a theme preference, please let us know. Some ideas: Wellness, Home Goods, Cleaning, Toys, Cooking, or Baking!
Sponsor a themed basket for our Special Category of Prizes. If you have a theme preference, please let us know. Some ideas: Wellness, Home Goods, Cleaning, Toys, Cooking, or Baking!
Sponsor a themed basket for our Special Category of Prizes. If you have a theme preference, please let us know. Some ideas: Wellness, Home Goods, Cleaning, Toys, Cooking, or Baking!
Sponsor a themed basket for our Regular Category of Prizes. If you have a theme preference, please let us know. Some ideas: Wellness, Home Goods, Cleaning, Toys, Cooking, or Baking!
Sponsor a themed basket for our Regular Category of Prizes. If you have a theme preference, please let us know. Some ideas: Wellness, Home Goods, Cleaning, Toys, Cooking, or Baking!
Sponsor a themed basket for our Regular Category of Prizes. If you have a theme preference, please let us know. Some ideas: Wellness, Home Goods, Cleaning, Toys, Cooking, or Baking!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!