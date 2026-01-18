Franklin Borough Parent Teacher Organization

Franklin Borough Parent Teacher Organization

2026 Tricky Tray Prize Sponsors

50 Washington Ave

Franklin, NJ 07416, USA

Mystery Prize Sponsor
$500

Sponsor one of our Mystery Prizes! We can't tell you what it is, but we promise it will be awesome!

$250

Designer Bag Sponsor
$500

Sponsor a designer handbag, purse, or wallet as a prize!

$300

$100

Play Station 5 Sponsor item
Play Station 5 Sponsor
$550

Sponsor the newest gaming console for a prize!

Blackstone Sponsor item
Blackstone Sponsor
$400

Sponsor a Blackstone outdoor griddle prize!

Nintendo Switch Sponsor item
Nintendo Switch Sponsor
$325

Sponsor a Nintendo Switch Prize!

Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Sponsor item
Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Sponsor
$200

Sponsor a highly-rated Tineco wet dry vacuum as a prize!

Kid's Bicycle Sponsor item
Kid's Bicycle Sponsor
$150

Sponsor a children's bicycle as a prize. Let us know if you have a preference for girl or boy!

Luggage Sponsor item
Luggage Sponsor
$150

Sponsor a set of luggage for a prize!

Outdoor Bistro Set Sponsor item
Outdoor Bistro Set Sponsor
$130

Sponsor a 3-piece Bistro Set for a prize!

Basket Sponsor - Mega Category
$1,000

Sponsor a themed basket for our Mega Category of Prizes. If you have a theme preference, please let us know. Some ideas: Wellness, Home Goods, Cleaning, Toys, Cooking, or Baking!

$750

$500

$400

$250

$200

$100

$75

$50

$25

