Top of the Bay Kiwanis Charities

Hosted by

Top of the Bay Kiwanis Charities

About this event

2026 "Triple Crown" Fundraising Gala for Paul B. Stephens School

1055 E Lake Woodlands Pkwy

Oldsmar, FL 34677, USA

Seat Sponsor
$100

Sponsor will receive one ticket to the gala.

Project Sponsor - Diamond
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Sponsor will receive two tables at the gala and will be a Guest of Honor Sponsor. Company name and logo are displayed in the first position on the donation plaque. The company logo will be displayed at the event and in all promotional material prior to the event, the company will receive recognition on radio, TV, and social media, and special recognition during the event.

Project Sponsor - Platinum
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Sponsor will receive two tables at the gala. Company name and logo are displayed in the second position on the donation plaque. The company logo will be displayed at the event and in all promotional material prior to the event, the company will receive recognition on radio, TV, and social media, and special recognition during the event.

Project Sponsor - Gold
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Sponsor will receive one table at the gala. Company name and logo are displayed in the second position on the donation plaque. The company logo will be displayed at the event and in all promotional material prior to the event, the company will receive recognition on radio, TV, and social media, and special recognition during the event.

Table Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Sponsor will receive eight general admission tickets. The company logo will be displayed at the event and in all promotional material prior to the event, the company will receive recognition during the event.

Contribution Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Sponsor will receive four general admission tickets. The company logo will be displayed at the event and in all promotional material prior to the event, the company will receive recognition during the event.

Raffle Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Sponsor will receive two general admission tickets. The company logo will be displayed at the event and in all promotional material prior to the event, the company will receive recognition during the event.

Gift Card Sponsor
$250

Sponsor will receive one general admission ticket. The company logo will be displayed at the event and in all promotional material prior to the event, the company will receive recognition during the event.

Gift Basket Sponsor ($50 value)
Free

Bring a gift basket to raffle at the event and receive one ticket. Drop the basket off by 5/10/2026 at 301 Woodlands Parkway, suite 1, Oldsmar, Florida (inside the gates at East Lake Woodlands).

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