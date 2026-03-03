2026 "Triple Crown" Fundraising Gala for Paul B. Stephens School

Hosted by
About this event
Sponsor will receive one ticket to the gala.
Sponsor will receive two tables at the gala and will be a Guest of Honor Sponsor. Company name and logo are displayed in the first position on the donation plaque. The company logo will be displayed at the event and in all promotional material prior to the event, the company will receive recognition on radio, TV, and social media, and special recognition during the event.
Sponsor will receive two tables at the gala. Company name and logo are displayed in the second position on the donation plaque. The company logo will be displayed at the event and in all promotional material prior to the event, the company will receive recognition on radio, TV, and social media, and special recognition during the event.
Sponsor will receive one table at the gala. Company name and logo are displayed in the second position on the donation plaque. The company logo will be displayed at the event and in all promotional material prior to the event, the company will receive recognition on radio, TV, and social media, and special recognition during the event.
Sponsor will receive eight general admission tickets. The company logo will be displayed at the event and in all promotional material prior to the event, the company will receive recognition during the event.
Sponsor will receive four general admission tickets. The company logo will be displayed at the event and in all promotional material prior to the event, the company will receive recognition during the event.
Sponsor will receive two general admission tickets. The company logo will be displayed at the event and in all promotional material prior to the event, the company will receive recognition during the event.
Sponsor will receive one general admission ticket. The company logo will be displayed at the event and in all promotional material prior to the event, the company will receive recognition during the event.
Bring a gift basket to raffle at the event and receive one ticket. Drop the basket off by 5/10/2026 at 301 Woodlands Parkway, suite 1, Oldsmar, Florida (inside the gates at East Lake Woodlands).
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!