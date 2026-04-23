Hosted by

Upper Palmetto Chapter of Jack and Jill

About this event

2026 Triple Crown Soiree Drink Menu

258 E White St

Rock Hill, SC 29730

Signature Drink: Triple Crown Flight item
Signature Drink: Triple Crown Flight
$20

Flight of Original Crown Royal, Apple Crown Royal and Peach Crown Royal

Signature Drink: Palmetto Charm Tini item
Signature Drink: Palmetto Charm Tini
$15

A crisp Tito’s Vodka martini elevated with the vibrant sweetness of strawberry pucker and a splash of fresh lime juice, creating a perfectly balanced cocktail with a refreshing citrus finish.

Signature Drink: Minted Crown Julep item
Signature Drink: Minted Crown Julep
$15

A refreshing twist on a Southern favorite—Crown Royal blended with simple syrup, fresh mint, and crushed ice for a smooth, cool, and aromatic sip.

Spirits item
Spirits
$15

A curated selection of premium spirits, perfect for crafting your favorite classic cocktails or enjoying neat or on the rocks.


Maker’s Mark Bourbon

Crown Royal

Crown Royal Peach

Crown Royal Apple

Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Bombay Sapphire Gin.

Bundle: Signature Drinks and Spirits item
Bundle: Signature Drinks and Spirits
$40

3 of the Signature Drinks or Spirits

Beer and Wine item
Beer and Wine
$10

A curated collection of approachable favorites and celebratory pours, offering something for every palate—from bold reds to crisp bubbles and refreshing brews.


Apothic Red Blend
Rosa Regale
Risata Moscato d’Asti
La Marca Prosecco

Stella Artois
Bud Light

Cigar
$10

Cigar

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