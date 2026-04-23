2026 Triple Crown Soiree Drink Menu

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About this event
Flight of Original Crown Royal, Apple Crown Royal and Peach Crown Royal
A crisp Tito’s Vodka martini elevated with the vibrant sweetness of strawberry pucker and a splash of fresh lime juice, creating a perfectly balanced cocktail with a refreshing citrus finish.
A refreshing twist on a Southern favorite—Crown Royal blended with simple syrup, fresh mint, and crushed ice for a smooth, cool, and aromatic sip.
A curated selection of premium spirits, perfect for crafting your favorite classic cocktails or enjoying neat or on the rocks.
Maker’s Mark Bourbon
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Peach
Crown Royal Apple
Tito’s Handmade Vodka
Bombay Sapphire Gin.
3 of the Signature Drinks or Spirits
A curated collection of approachable favorites and celebratory pours, offering something for every palate—from bold reds to crisp bubbles and refreshing brews.
Apothic Red Blend
Rosa Regale
Risata Moscato d’Asti
La Marca Prosecco
Stella Artois
Bud Light
Cigar
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