Friends of the Pomona Public Library

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Friends of the Pomona Public Library

About this event

2026 Trivia Bee

205 E 2nd St. Pomona

CA 91766

General Admission
$50

Ticket includes: Audience admission to the Trivia Bee for one (1), salad, entrée and one (1) beer or wine ticket.

Trivia Bee Team Admission
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Team tickets include participant admission to the Trivia Bee for three (3), salad, entrée, and one (1) beer or wine ticket for each team member.

General Admission plus Membership
$75

The purchase includes One (1) year of membership with FOPPL, audience admission to the Trivia Bee for one (1) salad, entrée, and one (1) beer or wine ticket.

Trivia Bee Team Admission plus Membership
$375
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Team purchase includes One (1) year of membership with FOPPL for each team member, participant admission to the Trivia Bee for three (3), salad, entrée, and one (1) beer or wine ticket for each team member.

Add a donation for Friends of the Pomona Public Library

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