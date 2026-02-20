2026 Trivia Bee

About this event
Ticket includes: Audience admission to the Trivia Bee for one (1), salad, entrée and one (1) beer or wine ticket.
Team tickets include participant admission to the Trivia Bee for three (3), salad, entrée, and one (1) beer or wine ticket for each team member.
The purchase includes One (1) year of membership with FOPPL, audience admission to the Trivia Bee for one (1) salad, entrée, and one (1) beer or wine ticket.
Team purchase includes One (1) year of membership with FOPPL for each team member, participant admission to the Trivia Bee for three (3), salad, entrée, and one (1) beer or wine ticket for each team member.
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