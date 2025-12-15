Hosted by

Valley Professionals Community Health Center Inc

About this event

VPCHC Trivia Night

5001 Poplar St

Terre Haute, IN 47803, USA

Premier Sponsor
$2,000

Table of 8 in a premier location; 2 drink vouchers per table guest; 10 mulligans; special recognition at Trivia Night; logo/name on event signage, website, and social media.

Night Sponsor
$1,500

Table of 8 in a central location; 2 drink vouchers per table guest; 5 mulligans; logo/name on event signage, website, and social media.

Round Sponsor
$750

Table of 8 in a central location; 2 drink vouchers per table guest; logo/name on event signage, website, and social media.

Table Sponsor
$250

Table of 8, 1 drink voucher per table guest & Logo/Name on Website & Social Media

Table
$200

Table of 8

Friend of VPCHC
$150

Logo/Name on Website & Social Media

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!