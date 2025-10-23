2026 Troop 374 Spaghetti Dinner

1000 NE 104th St

Liberty, MO 64068, USA

Adult Ticket
$15

Ages 13 +

Child Ticket
$10

Ages 5 - 12.

Ticket Sponsor
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

You name and/or company logo on each and every hard ticket printed. Plus, enjoy 10 tickets to bring your friends and family!

TShirt Sponsor
$180
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Your name and/or compnay logo on all of our Scouters annual T-Shirt for the Spaghetti Dinner. Plus, enjoy 5 tickets to bring your family, friends and Neighbors!

Placemat Sponsor
$130
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Your name and/or compnay logo on all of our placemats for each seat at our fundraiser. Plus, enjoy a special date night for you and your special someone with your 2 complimentary tickets!

Add a donation for BSA Scout Troop 374

