2026 Silent Auction - Student and Staff School Experiences

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Starting bid
Birdhouse Buddies! Paint your own birdhouse and enjoy a delicious snack with the Kindergarten teachers and a friend! Tuesday, May 26th 2:30-3:30pm
Starting bid
Birdhouse Buddies! Paint your own birdhouse and enjoy a delicious snack with the Kindergarten teachers and a friend! Tuesday, May 26th 2:30-3:30pm
Starting bid
Birdhouse Buddies! Paint your own birdhouse and enjoy a delicious snack with the Kindergarten teachers and a friend! Tuesday, May 26th 2:30-3:30pm
Starting bid
Birdhouse Buddies! Paint your own birdhouse and enjoy a delicious snack with the Kindergarten teachers and a friend! Tuesday, May 26th 2:30-3:30pm
Starting bid
Springtime Fun! Grab a buddy and join the 1st grade teachers for a planting craft and yummy snack. Thursday, May 21st 2:30-3:15pm
Starting bid
Springtime Fun! Grab a buddy and join the 1st grade teachers for a planting craft and yummy snack. Thursday, May 21st 2:30-3:15pm
Starting bid
Springtime Fun! Grab a buddy and join the 1st grade teachers for a planting craft and yummy snack. Thursday, May 21st 2:30-3:15pm
Starting bid
Springtime Fun! Grab a buddy and join the 1st grade teachers for a planting craft and yummy snack -Thursday, May 21 2:30-3:15pm
Starting bid
Summertime Celebration! Join the 2nd grade teachers and their students. This student will enjoy a snack as they decorate BEACH BAGS for the summer. Special treats will be included that can be enjoyed all summer long (Sand toys, beach towels and more!). Tuesday, May 26th 2:30-4pm
Starting bid
Summertime Celebration! Join the 2nd grade teachers and their students. This student will enjoy a snack as they decorate BEACH BAGS for the summer. Special treats will be included that can be enjoyed all summer long (Sand toys, beach towels and more!). Tuesday, May 26th 2:30-4pm
Starting bid
Summertime Celebration! Join the 2nd grade teachers and their students. This student will enjoy a snack as they decorate BEACH BAGS for the summer. Special treats will be included that can be enjoyed all summer long (Sand toys, beach towels and more!). Tuesday, May 26th 2:30-4pm
Starting bid
Summertime Celebration! Join the 2nd grade teachers and their students. This student will enjoy a snack as they decorate BEACH BAGS for the summer. Special treats will be included that can be enjoyed all summer long (Sand toys, beach towels and more!). Tuesday, May 26th 2:30-4pm
Starting bid
Pancakes and PJs! You guessed it...a special morning breakfast with the 3rd grade teachers and Ms. Quigley before school begins. Start your morning off right and wear your PJs ALL day! Wednesday, June 3rd 7:10am-7:40am
Starting bid
Pancakes and PJs! You guessed it...a special morning breakfast with the 3rd grade teachers and Ms. Quigley before school begins. Start your morning off right and wear your PJs ALL day! Wednesday, June 3rd 7:10am-7:40am
Starting bid
Pancakes and PJs! You guessed it...a special morning breakfast with the 3rd grade teachers and Ms. Quigley before school begins. Start your morning off right and wear your PJs ALL day! Wednesday, June 3rd 7:10am-7:40am
Starting bid
Pancakes and PJs! You guessed it...a special morning breakfast with the 3rd grade teachers and Ms. Quigley before school begins. Start your morning off right and wear your PJs ALL day! Wednesday, June 3rd 7:10am-7:40am
Starting bid
Pancakes and PJs! You guessed it...a special morning breakfast with the 3rd grade teachers and Ms. Quigley before school begins. Start your morning off right and wear your PJs ALL day! Wednesday, June 3rd 7:10am-7:40am
Starting bid
I scream You Scream! A student and 2 friends are invited to join the 4th grade teachers and enjoy delicious ice cream and outdoor games. Rain plan: Cozy up with an afterschool movie and Ice Cream. Thursday May 28th 2:30-4pm
Starting bid
I scream You Scream! A student and 2 friends are invited to join the 4th grade teachers and enjoy delicious ice cream and outdoor games. Rain plan: Cozy up with an afterschool movie and Ice Cream. Thursday May 28th 2:30-4pm
Starting bid
I scream You Scream! A student and 2 friends are invited to join the 4th grade teachers and enjoy delicious ice cream and outdoor games. Rain plan: Cozy up with an afterschool movie and Ice Cream. Thursday May 28th 2:30-4pm
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