Oak Hill Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization Incorporated
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Oak Hill Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization Incorporated

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Oak Hill Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization Incorporated

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2026 Silent Auction - Student and Staff School Experiences

Ms. Wade Birdhouse Buddies (E-1) item
Ms. Wade Birdhouse Buddies (E-1)
$20

Starting bid

Birdhouse Buddies! Paint your own birdhouse and enjoy a delicious snack with the Kindergarten teachers and a friend! Tuesday, May 26th 2:30-3:30pm

Ms. Holmes Birdhouse Buddies (E-2) item
Ms. Holmes Birdhouse Buddies (E-2)
$20

Starting bid

Birdhouse Buddies! Paint your own birdhouse and enjoy a delicious snack with the Kindergarten teachers and a friend! Tuesday, May 26th 2:30-3:30pm

Ms. Grebb Birdhouse Buddies (E-3) item
Ms. Grebb Birdhouse Buddies (E-3)
$20

Starting bid

Birdhouse Buddies! Paint your own birdhouse and enjoy a delicious snack with the Kindergarten teachers and a friend! Tuesday, May 26th 2:30-3:30pm

Ms. Tooley Birdhouse Buddies (E-4) item
Ms. Tooley Birdhouse Buddies (E-4)
$20

Starting bid

Birdhouse Buddies! Paint your own birdhouse and enjoy a delicious snack with the Kindergarten teachers and a friend! Tuesday, May 26th 2:30-3:30pm

Ms. Gorski Springtime Fun! (E-5) item
Ms. Gorski Springtime Fun! (E-5)
$20

Starting bid

Springtime Fun! Grab a buddy and join the 1st grade teachers for a planting craft and yummy snack. Thursday, May 21st 2:30-3:15pm

Ms. Seay Springtime Fun! (E-6) item
Ms. Seay Springtime Fun! (E-6)
$20

Starting bid

Springtime Fun! Grab a buddy and join the 1st grade teachers for a planting craft and yummy snack. Thursday, May 21st 2:30-3:15pm

Ms. Wells Springtime Fun! (E-7) item
Ms. Wells Springtime Fun! (E-7)
$20

Starting bid

Springtime Fun! Grab a buddy and join the 1st grade teachers for a planting craft and yummy snack. Thursday, May 21st 2:30-3:15pm

Ms. McDowell Springtime Fun! (E-8) item
Ms. McDowell Springtime Fun! (E-8)
$20

Starting bid

Springtime Fun! Grab a buddy and join the 1st grade teachers for a planting craft and yummy snack -Thursday, May 21 2:30-3:15pm

Ms. Snader Summertime Celebration (E-9) item
Ms. Snader Summertime Celebration (E-9)
$20

Starting bid

Summertime Celebration! Join the 2nd grade teachers and their students. This student will enjoy a snack as they decorate BEACH BAGS for the summer. Special treats will be included that can be enjoyed all summer long (Sand toys, beach towels and more!). Tuesday, May 26th 2:30-4pm

Ms. Parker Summertime Celebration (E-10) item
Ms. Parker Summertime Celebration (E-10)
$20

Starting bid

Summertime Celebration! Join the 2nd grade teachers and their students. This student will enjoy a snack as they decorate BEACH BAGS for the summer. Special treats will be included that can be enjoyed all summer long (Sand toys, beach towels and more!). Tuesday, May 26th 2:30-4pm

Ms. Anderson Summertime Celebration (E-11) item
Ms. Anderson Summertime Celebration (E-11)
$20

Starting bid

Summertime Celebration! Join the 2nd grade teachers and their students. This student will enjoy a snack as they decorate BEACH BAGS for the summer. Special treats will be included that can be enjoyed all summer long (Sand toys, beach towels and more!). Tuesday, May 26th 2:30-4pm

Ms. Ellenberger Summertime Celebration (E-12) item
Ms. Ellenberger Summertime Celebration (E-12)
$20

Starting bid

Summertime Celebration! Join the 2nd grade teachers and their students. This student will enjoy a snack as they decorate BEACH BAGS for the summer. Special treats will be included that can be enjoyed all summer long (Sand toys, beach towels and more!). Tuesday, May 26th 2:30-4pm

Ms. Mastandrea & Ms. Quigley - Pancakes & PJs (E-13) item
Ms. Mastandrea & Ms. Quigley - Pancakes & PJs (E-13)
$20

Starting bid

Pancakes and PJs! You guessed it...a special morning breakfast with the 3rd grade teachers and Ms. Quigley before school begins. Start your morning off right and wear your PJs ALL day! Wednesday, June 3rd 7:10am-7:40am

Ms. Pere & Ms. Quigley - Pancakes & PJs (E-14) item
Ms. Pere & Ms. Quigley - Pancakes & PJs (E-14)
$20

Starting bid

Pancakes and PJs! You guessed it...a special morning breakfast with the 3rd grade teachers and Ms. Quigley before school begins. Start your morning off right and wear your PJs ALL day! Wednesday, June 3rd 7:10am-7:40am

Mr. Robinson & Ms. Quigley - Pancakes & PJs (E-15) item
Mr. Robinson & Ms. Quigley - Pancakes & PJs (E-15)
$20

Starting bid

Pancakes and PJs! You guessed it...a special morning breakfast with the 3rd grade teachers and Ms. Quigley before school begins. Start your morning off right and wear your PJs ALL day! Wednesday, June 3rd 7:10am-7:40am

Ms. Scott & Ms. Quigley - Pancakes & PJs (E-16) item
Ms. Scott & Ms. Quigley - Pancakes & PJs (E-16)
$20

Starting bid

Pancakes and PJs! You guessed it...a special morning breakfast with the 3rd grade teachers and Ms. Quigley before school begins. Start your morning off right and wear your PJs ALL day! Wednesday, June 3rd 7:10am-7:40am

Ms. Thumel & Ms. Quigley - Pancakes & PJs (E-17) item
Ms. Thumel & Ms. Quigley - Pancakes & PJs (E-17)
$20

Starting bid

Pancakes and PJs! You guessed it...a special morning breakfast with the 3rd grade teachers and Ms. Quigley before school begins. Start your morning off right and wear your PJs ALL day! Wednesday, June 3rd 7:10am-7:40am

Ms. Trent Ice Cream & Games! (E-18) item
Ms. Trent Ice Cream & Games! (E-18)
$20

Starting bid

I scream You Scream! A student and 2 friends are invited to join the 4th grade teachers and enjoy delicious ice cream and outdoor games. Rain plan: Cozy up with an afterschool movie and Ice Cream. Thursday May 28th 2:30-4pm

Ms. McKean Ice Cream & Games! (E-19) item
Ms. McKean Ice Cream & Games! (E-19)
$20

Starting bid

I scream You Scream! A student and 2 friends are invited to join the 4th grade teachers and enjoy delicious ice cream and outdoor games. Rain plan: Cozy up with an afterschool movie and Ice Cream. Thursday May 28th 2:30-4pm

Ms. Veise Ice Cream & Games! (E-20) item
Ms. Veise Ice Cream & Games! (E-20)
$20

Starting bid

I scream You Scream! A student and 2 friends are invited to join the 4th grade teachers and enjoy delicious ice cream and outdoor games. Rain plan: Cozy up with an afterschool movie and Ice Cream. Thursday May 28th 2:30-4pm

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