2026 Tropical Spring Fling Fashion Show

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About this event
Please note when you check out, you will be asked by Zeffy to "Support the 100% free platform we use! ❤️." That is an optional amount you may elect to donate to help support their 'No fee' platform. If you choose not to, simply click "Other" in the dropbox, and put $0.
If you reserve a table for the Fashion Show, you must fill in all 8 seats and turn in your guest list with your reservation.
10 left!
If you reserve a table for the Fashion Show, you must fill in all 10 seats and turn in your guest list with your reservation.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!