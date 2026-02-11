2026 Trout Derby Sponsor Payment Form

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If paying for more than one fish at $25 each, simply select the number of fish you are paying for.
If paying for more than one fish at $50 each, simply select the number of fish you are paying for.
If paying for more than one fish at $100 each, simply select the number of fish you are paying for.
If paying for more than one fish at $250 each, simply select the number of fish you are paying for.
If paying for more than one fish at $500 each, simply select the number of fish you are paying for.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!