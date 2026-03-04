2026 Truckapalooza Sponsorship

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About this event
Premium logo placement on all event materials, social media shout outs, opportunity to pass out information at event, Logo on post-event materials, Company promoted over loud speaker throughout event
Logo placement on all event materials, social media shout outs, opportunity to pass out information at event, Logo on post-event materials, Company promoted over loud speaker at beginning and end of event
Logo placement on all event materials, social media shout outs (posts)
Logo placement on all event materials, social media shout outs (stories)
Logo placement on all event materials
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