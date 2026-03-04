The Leap Frog Program

Hosted by

The Leap Frog Program

About this event

2026 Truckapalooza Sponsorship

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

Premium logo placement on all event materials, social media shout outs, opportunity to pass out information at event, Logo on post-event materials, Company promoted over loud speaker throughout event

Admission Sponsor
$2,500

Logo placement on all event materials, social media shout outs, opportunity to pass out information at event, Logo on post-event materials, Company promoted over loud speaker at beginning and end of event

Big Rig
$1,000

Logo placement on all event materials, social media shout outs (posts)

Monster Truck
$500

Logo placement on all event materials, social media shout outs (stories)

Handy Helper
$250

Logo placement on all event materials

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