Truckee Merchants Downtown Association

Hosted by

Truckee Merchants Downtown Association

About this event

2026 Truckee Follies

8924 Donner Pass Rd. Truckee CA 96161

Alcoholic Drink Tickets
$10

Beer, Wine, Vodka Drink. Tickets will also be available at the show.

Non-Alcoholic Drink Tickets
$4

Sparkling water, soda, etc. Tickets will also be available at the show.

Snack Tickets
$4

Gardetto's Snack Mix, Beef sticks, Famous Amos Chocolate Chip Cookies, Red Vines

Wednesday 4/22/26 - Red Seating
$85

This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.

Wednesday 4/22/26 - Blue Seating
$75

These seats are in the back of the room, near the sound stage.

Thursday 4/23/26 - Red Seating
$85

This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.

Thursday 4/23/26 - Blue Seating
$75

These seats are in the back of the room, near the sound stage.

Friday 4/24/26 - Red Seating
$95

This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.

Friday 4/24/26 - Blue Seating
$85

These seats are in the back of the room, near the sound stage.

Saturday 4/25/26 - Red Seating
$95

This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.

Saturday 4/25/26 - Blue Seating
$85

These seats are in the back of the room, near the sound stage.

Add a donation for Truckee Merchants Downtown Association

$

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