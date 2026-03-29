Truckee Merchants Downtown Association

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Truckee Merchants Downtown Association

About this event

Sales closed

SOLD OUT! 2026 Truckee Follies - Friday 4/24/26

8924 Donner Pass Rd. Truckee CA 96161

Add a donation for Truckee Merchants Downtown Association

$

Alcoholic Drink Tickets
$10

Beer, Wine, Vodka Drink. Tickets will also be available at the show.

Bottle of Wine - Red
$36
Bottle of Wine - White
$36
Non-Alcoholic Drink Tickets
$4

Sparkling water, soda, etc. Tickets will also be available at the show.

Snack Tickets
$4

Gardetto's Snack Mix, Beef sticks, Famous Amos Chocolate Chip Cookies, Red Vines

Table 1
$95

This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.

Table 2
$95

This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.

Table 3
$95

This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.

Table 4
$95

This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.

Table 5
$95

This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.

Table 6
$95

This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.

Table 7
$95

This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.

Table 8
$95

This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.

Table 9
$95

This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.

Table 10
$95

This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.

Table 11
$95

This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.

Table 12
$95

This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.

Table 13
$95

This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.

Table 14
$95

This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.

Table 15
$95

This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.

Table 16
$95

This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.

Table 17
$95

This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.

Table 18
$95

This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.

Table 19
$95

This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.

Table 20
$95

This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.

Table 21
$95

This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.

Table 22
$95

This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.

Table 23
$95

This seating is in the back half of the room.

Table 24
$85

This seating is in the back half of the room.

Table 25
$95

This seating is in the back half of the room.

Table 26
$85

This seating is in the back half of the room.

Table 27
$95

This seating is in the back half of the room.

Table 28
$95

This seating is in the back half of the room.

Table 29
$95

This seating is in the back half of the room.

Table 30
$85

This seating is in the back half of the room.

Table 31
$95

This seating is in the back half of the room.

Table 32
$85

This seating is in the back half of the room.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!