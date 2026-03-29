2026 Truckee Follies - Saturday 4/25/26

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About this event
Beer, Wine, Vodka Drink. Tickets will also be available at the show.
Sparkling water, soda, etc. Tickets will also be available at the show.
Gardetto's Snack Mix, Beef sticks, Famous Amos Chocolate Chip Cookies, Red Vines
This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.
This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.
This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.
This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.
This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.
This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.
This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.
This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.
This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.
This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.
This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.
This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.
This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.
This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.
This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.
This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.
This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.
This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.
This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.
This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.
This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.
This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.
This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.
This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.
This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.
This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.
This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.
This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.
This seating is in the front half of the room, closer to the stage.
These seats are in the back of the room, near the sound stage.
These seats are in the back of the room, near the sound stage.
These seats are in the back of the room, near the sound stage.
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