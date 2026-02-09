Florida House Washington D C Inc

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Florida House Washington D C Inc

About this event

2026 Trustee Spring Meeting Registration

801 S Gadsden St

Tallahassee, FL 32301, USA

Trustee under 40 Attending
$250

Participation in Trustee meetings is not included in Trustee under 40 dues. If you are a Trustee under 40 and will be attending events in Tallahassee, please purchase your ticket here and indicate below which events you are attending.

Board of Directors Meeting
Free

Wednesday, April 22 at 9:00 am at The Governor's Club

For elected officers, Chapter Presidents, and Committee Chairs. Please indicate if you are coming by selecting the number 1.

Trustee Attending the Awards Ceremony and Welcome Reception
Free

Wednesday, April 22 at Seminole Legacy Golf Club from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm. Transportation provided from the AC Marriott. There is no charge for Trustees but please indicate if you are attending by selecting the number 1.

Guest Ticket for the Awards Ceremony and Reception
$50

Wednesday. April 22 at Seminole Legacy Golf Club from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm. Transportation provided from the AC Marriott.

There is no charge for Trustees. Please select if you are purchasing guest tickets.

Spring 2026 Trustee Breakfast and Business Meeting
Free

Thursday, April 23 from 8:15 am - 11:30 am. At Charlie Park, on the top floor of the office building next door to the AC Marriott.

This event is for Trustees only. There is no charge. Please select the number 1 if you are attending.

Buffet Lunch after the meeting
Free

You and your guest are welcome to a buffet lunch after the Business Meeting. It will be in the same room as the meeting and there is no charge for Trustees. Please indicate here if you would like us to order a lunch for you and a nominal charge for your guest (purchase below).

Purchase Buffet Lunch for my Guest
$20

Please select here if you would like a guest to join us for a buffet lunch.

Tour of Historic Tallahassee
Free

Includes Goodwood Museum and Gardens and The Grove Museum. Departs by motorcoach from the AC Marriott at 1:15 pm and returns at 4:30 pm. One guest or spouse welcome. There is no charge for this event. Please select the number of people taking the tour.

Trustee Attending the Artist & Author Dinner
Free

Thursday, April 23 at 6:00 pm at the Governor's Club. Transportation provided from the AC Marriott. As a Trustee or Trustee under 40 paying for the meeting, there is no charge for this event, however, please select the number 1 if you are attending. You can purchase guest tickets below.

Distinguished Artist & Author Dinner
$200

Thursday, April 23 at 6:00 pm at the Governor's Club. Transportation provided from the AC Marriott. There is no charge for Trustees but guests and spouses must purchase a ticket.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!