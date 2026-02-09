2026 Trustee Spring Meeting Registration

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About this event
Participation in Trustee meetings is not included in Trustee under 40 dues. If you are a Trustee under 40 and will be attending events in Tallahassee, please purchase your ticket here and indicate below which events you are attending.
Wednesday, April 22 at 9:00 am at The Governor's Club
For elected officers, Chapter Presidents, and Committee Chairs. Please indicate if you are coming by selecting the number 1.
Wednesday, April 22 at Seminole Legacy Golf Club from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm. Transportation provided from the AC Marriott. There is no charge for Trustees but please indicate if you are attending by selecting the number 1.
Wednesday. April 22 at Seminole Legacy Golf Club from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm. Transportation provided from the AC Marriott.
There is no charge for Trustees. Please select if you are purchasing guest tickets.
Thursday, April 23 from 8:15 am - 11:30 am. At Charlie Park, on the top floor of the office building next door to the AC Marriott.
This event is for Trustees only. There is no charge. Please select the number 1 if you are attending.
You and your guest are welcome to a buffet lunch after the Business Meeting. It will be in the same room as the meeting and there is no charge for Trustees. Please indicate here if you would like us to order a lunch for you and a nominal charge for your guest (purchase below).
Please select here if you would like a guest to join us for a buffet lunch.
Includes Goodwood Museum and Gardens and The Grove Museum. Departs by motorcoach from the AC Marriott at 1:15 pm and returns at 4:30 pm. One guest or spouse welcome. There is no charge for this event. Please select the number of people taking the tour.
Thursday, April 23 at 6:00 pm at the Governor's Club. Transportation provided from the AC Marriott. As a Trustee or Trustee under 40 paying for the meeting, there is no charge for this event, however, please select the number 1 if you are attending. You can purchase guest tickets below.
Thursday, April 23 at 6:00 pm at the Governor's Club. Transportation provided from the AC Marriott. There is no charge for Trustees but guests and spouses must purchase a ticket.
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