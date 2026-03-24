2026 TSWH & Other Donations

Honored as underwriter at reception

• 24 VIP Admissions that include private reception

• Full-page advertisement in program book

• Recognition on podium backdrop at HAAPIFEST

• 50 Complimentary All Access Online Passes to HAAPIFEST (June Film Festival)

• 50 Complimentary Promo Passes for AAPI Restaurant Weeks (May)

• Recognition on OCA-GH website event page, e-newsletter, social media, program book and at event