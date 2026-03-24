OCA-Greater Houston

Hosted by

OCA-Greater Houston

2026 TSWH & Other Donations

Underwriter
$50,000

Honored as underwriter at reception
• 24 VIP Admissions that include private reception
• Full-page advertisement in program book
• Recognition on podium backdrop at HAAPIFEST
• 50 Complimentary All Access Online Passes to HAAPIFEST (June Film Festival)
• 50 Complimentary Promo Passes for AAPI Restaurant Weeks (May)
• Recognition on OCA-GH website event page, e-newsletter, social media, program book and at event

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