Top Ladies Of Distinction, Inc.

Hosted by

Top Ladies Of Distinction, Inc.

About this event

2026 TTA-River City Chapter, Blue & Silver Ball

5200 Historic

Old Hwy 90 W, San Antonio, TX 78227, USA

General admission
$65

All sales final. No Refunds.

Full Table
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

All Sales Final. No Refunds.

Inside Front Cover
$225

Ads must be emailed in PDF format (8.5 x 11) to [email protected] on or before February 21, 2026. Must be camera ready!

All Sales Final. No Refunds.

Outside Back Cover
$250

Ads must be emailed in PDF format (8.5 x 11) to [email protected] on or before February 21, 2026. Must be camera ready!

All Sales Final. No Refunds.

Inside Back Cover
$200

Ads must be emailed in PDF format (8.5 x 11) to [email protected] on or before February 21, 2026. Must be camera ready!

All Sales Final. No Refunds.

Full Page Ad
$100

Ads must be emailed in PDF format (8.5 x 11) to [email protected] on or before February 21, 2026. Must be camera ready!

All Sales Final. No Refunds.

Half Page Ad
$50

Ads must be emailed in PDF format (5.5 x 8.5) to [email protected] on or before February 21, 2026. Must be camera ready!

All Sales Final. No Refunds.

Quarter (1/4) Page
$25

Ads must be emailed in PDF format (5.5 x 4.25) to [email protected] on or before February 21, 2026. Must be camera ready!

All Sales Final. No Refunds.

Patron List
$10

Name will be listed in the Patron Page name submitted by February 21, 2026.


No Refunds. All Sales Final

Add a donation for Top Ladies Of Distinction, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!