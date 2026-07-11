2026 TTR Birthday 50/50

About this raffle
Triple the chances to rescue and win! (Each chance is only $8.33!)
Seven tail-wagging chances to change lives—yours and theirs! (Each chance is only $7.14!)
Seventeen chances to win big AND change lives! (Each chance is only $5.88!)
Thirty purr-fect entries to make a big impact! (Each chance is only $5.00!)
Fifty chances, wow! You're officially a ResQ hero! (Each chance is only $4.00!)
You're a rock star! Thank you for your amazing support! (Each chance is only $3.00!)
We are speechless! Thank you for making a big difference in the lives of so many animals! (Each chance is only $2.00!)
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