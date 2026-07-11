To The ResQ, Inc.

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To The ResQ, Inc.

About this raffle

2026 TTR Birthday 50/50

One Chance
$10
One brave paw forward—your chance to win and save a furry friend!
Three Chances
$25
This includes 3 tickets

Triple the chances to rescue and win! (Each chance is only $8.33!)

7 Chances
$50
This includes 7 tickets

Seven tail-wagging chances to change lives—yours and theirs! (Each chance is only $7.14!)

17 Chances
$100
This includes 17 tickets

Seventeen chances to win big AND change lives! (Each chance is only $5.88!)

30 Chances
$150
This includes 30 tickets

Thirty purr-fect entries to make a big impact! (Each chance is only $5.00!)

50 Chances
$200
This includes 50 tickets

Fifty chances, wow! You're officially a ResQ hero! (Each chance is only $4.00!)

100 Chances
$300
This includes 100 tickets

You're a rock star! Thank you for your amazing support! (Each chance is only $3.00!)

250 Chances
$500
This includes 250 tickets

We are speechless! Thank you for making a big difference in the lives of so many animals! (Each chance is only $2.00!)

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