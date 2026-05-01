Trinity Therapeutic Riding Center Inc
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Trinity Therapeutic Riding Center Inc

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2026 TTRC Mini Derby Silent Auction

Kurt Suzuki Angels Autographed Baseball item
Kurt Suzuki Angels Autographed Baseball item
Kurt Suzuki Angels Autographed Baseball
$35

Starting bid

Angels Autographed Baseball

Kurt Suzuki Angels Autographed Baseball with Ultra Pro case. 


Kurt Kiyoshi Suzuki is a former Major League Baseball (MLB) catcher and current manager for the Los Angeles Angels. In 2014, he was an All-Star with the Twins and in 2019, he helped the Nationals win the World Series. Suzuki was known for his defense and had a long and productive career in the MLB. In the 2004 MLB Draft, the Athletics selected Suzuki in the second round with the 67th overall pick.

Cowgirl Bucket of Love item
Cowgirl Bucket of Love
$60

Starting bid

Beautiful Orange Cowgirl Hat 

She was the fastest gun in the west!” 

Throw pillows (2)

Maria's Mexican Kitchen Gift Certificates $40

Winner's Wine Celebration Basket item
Winner's Wine Celebration Basket
$70

Starting bid

Set of stemmed wine glasses

Coppola Cabernet Sauvignon 2023

Air Pump Bottle Opener

Houdini Aerating Pourer

Crystal Glass Wine Stoppers set of 3 

Decedent snacks 

Spoiled Dog Basket item
Spoiled Dog Basket
$50

Starting bid

Comfy round plush bed

Cute Farm & Country Cow Toy

Designer Waste Bag Holder 

Big 6 foot leash

Pet Hair and Lint Remover 

Variety of Treats 

Collagen Bones (2)

Beccnelli’s Wild - Craft Beauty Basket item
Beccnelli’s Wild - Craft Beauty Basket
$50

Starting bid

Homemade Sunshine Sugar Scrub

Whipped Tallow Balm

Gardeners Hand Scrub Bar Soap with soap net

Wooden soap holder

Heel Balm

Overnight Hair Mask

Beautiful Handmade Leather Lined Wood Tray item
Beautiful Handmade Leather Lined Wood Tray
$50

Starting bid

19 x 19 very sturdy with handles

Value: $150

Majestic Painted Wood item
Majestic Painted Wood
$10

Starting bid

Herd of horses in river at dusk 

28 x 8in 

Value: $25

Elegant Bella Russo Quilted Tote item
Elegant Bella Russo Quilted Tote
$10

Starting bid

Beige quilted 14.4” Tote

Shoulder strap included. Lots of room for all your needs. 

Value: $25

Disney Mickey Mouse Mini Backpack, 11" x 8.5" item
Disney Mickey Mouse Mini Backpack, 11" x 8.5"
$20

Starting bid

Bioworld | Bags | Disney Mickey Mouse Mini Backpack Purse

Value : $40

Rustic Ceramic Inspirational Scripture Cross item
Rustic Ceramic Inspirational Scripture Cross
$10

Starting bid

Heavy gorgeous cross with inspirational scriptures with nail cross in middle 

24” tall 15in wide

Value: $30

Bradford Renaissance Portrait Sitting and Canvas item
Bradford Renaissance Portrait Sitting and Canvas
$200

Starting bid

BRADFORD Renaissance Portraiture offers a family or individual sitting (no pets) plus one.


And, a 11 x 14 wall portrait on canvas richly embellished by our renown artist. 


https://www.bradfordportraits.com/

Value: $3,000

Country Cowboy and Horse Metal Sign item
Country Cowboy and Horse Metal Sign
$10

Starting bid

Cowboy kneeling at the cross with his horse

17 in wide x 10 in tall 

Value: $25

Metal Triple Horse Head Wall Decor item
Metal Triple Horse Head Wall Decor
$5

Starting bid

18 x 7 in 

Value: $20 

My Barn My Rules Metal Wall Decor item
My Barn My Rules Metal Wall Decor
$5

Starting bid

My Barn My Rules Metal Wall Decor

20 x 11 in 

Value: $20

Beautiful Stained Glass 50s Chevy Truck Window Hanging item
Beautiful Stained Glass 50s Chevy Truck Window Hanging
$5

Starting bid

Beautiful Stained Glass 50s Chevy Truck Window Hanging 

10 x 11 in 

Value: $20

Exquisite Homemade Suede Canteens item
Exquisite Homemade Suede Canteens
$10

Starting bid

Light weight and beautifully decorated 

Value: $30

Moms Care Basket item
Moms Care Basket
$20

Starting bid

Beautiful bottle of Tobin James Palindrome Tannat, set of stemless colorful wine glasses, resin coaster set, hair care, and box of 30 handcrafted and printed box of variety cards. 

Value: $60

Women's Ariat Boots Size 8B item
Women's Ariat Boots Size 8B
$20

Starting bid

Beautiful leather and suede women’s Ariat boots size 8B

(Slightly used) 

Value: $75

Ariat Women's Boots Size 8. item
Ariat Women's Boots Size 8.
$20

Starting bid

Beautiful Ariat Pink Suede and Leather Women's Boots Size 8.5

Value: $75

Holiday Card Collection item
Holiday Card Collection item
Holiday Card Collection
$5

Starting bid

Individually designed cards for every holiday season! Makes keeping in touch simple. 30 cards

Value $30

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!