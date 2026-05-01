2026 TTRC Mini Derby Silent Auction

Angels Autographed Baseball

Kurt Suzuki Angels Autographed Baseball with Ultra Pro case.





Kurt Kiyoshi Suzuki is a former Major League Baseball (MLB) catcher and current manager for the Los Angeles Angels. In 2014, he was an All-Star with the Twins and in 2019, he helped the Nationals win the World Series. Suzuki was known for his defense and had a long and productive career in the MLB. In the 2004 MLB Draft, the Athletics selected Suzuki in the second round with the 67th overall pick.