2026 TTRC Mini Derby Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Angels Autographed Baseball
Kurt Suzuki Angels Autographed Baseball with Ultra Pro case.
Kurt Kiyoshi Suzuki is a former Major League Baseball (MLB) catcher and current manager for the Los Angeles Angels. In 2014, he was an All-Star with the Twins and in 2019, he helped the Nationals win the World Series. Suzuki was known for his defense and had a long and productive career in the MLB. In the 2004 MLB Draft, the Athletics selected Suzuki in the second round with the 67th overall pick.
Starting bid
Beautiful Orange Cowgirl Hat
She was the fastest gun in the west!”
Throw pillows (2)
Maria's Mexican Kitchen Gift Certificates $40
Starting bid
Set of stemmed wine glasses
Coppola Cabernet Sauvignon 2023
Air Pump Bottle Opener
Houdini Aerating Pourer
Crystal Glass Wine Stoppers set of 3
Decedent snacks
Starting bid
Comfy round plush bed
Cute Farm & Country Cow Toy
Designer Waste Bag Holder
Big 6 foot leash
Pet Hair and Lint Remover
Variety of Treats
Collagen Bones (2)
Starting bid
Homemade Sunshine Sugar Scrub
Whipped Tallow Balm
Gardeners Hand Scrub Bar Soap with soap net
Wooden soap holder
Heel Balm
Overnight Hair Mask
Starting bid
19 x 19 very sturdy with handles
Value: $150
Starting bid
Herd of horses in river at dusk
28 x 8in
Value: $25
Starting bid
Beige quilted 14.4” Tote
Shoulder strap included. Lots of room for all your needs.
Value: $25
Starting bid
Bioworld | Bags | Disney Mickey Mouse Mini Backpack Purse
Value : $40
Starting bid
Heavy gorgeous cross with inspirational scriptures with nail cross in middle
24” tall 15in wide
Value: $30
Starting bid
BRADFORD Renaissance Portraiture offers a family or individual sitting (no pets) plus one.
And, a 11 x 14 wall portrait on canvas richly embellished by our renown artist.
https://www.bradfordportraits.com/
Value: $3,000
Starting bid
Cowboy kneeling at the cross with his horse
17 in wide x 10 in tall
Value: $25
Starting bid
18 x 7 in
Value: $20
Starting bid
My Barn My Rules Metal Wall Decor
20 x 11 in
Value: $20
Starting bid
Beautiful Stained Glass 50s Chevy Truck Window Hanging
10 x 11 in
Value: $20
Starting bid
Light weight and beautifully decorated
Value: $30
Starting bid
Beautiful bottle of Tobin James Palindrome Tannat, set of stemless colorful wine glasses, resin coaster set, hair care, and box of 30 handcrafted and printed box of variety cards.
Value: $60
Starting bid
Beautiful leather and suede women’s Ariat boots size 8B
(Slightly used)
Value: $75
Starting bid
Beautiful Ariat Pink Suede and Leather Women's Boots Size 8.5
Value: $75
Starting bid
Individually designed cards for every holiday season! Makes keeping in touch simple. 30 cards
Value $30
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