Steady Strides Riding Center

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Steady Strides Riding Center

About this event

2026 Tucson Fall Horse Shows Sponsorship

11300 S Houghton Rd

Tucson, AZ 85747, USA

Grand Prix Sponsor item
Grand Prix Sponsor
$10,000

The Grand Prix is the most prestigious and exciting class of the horse show. The most exhibitors and spectators are in attendance for this exhilarating class.

Welcome Sponsor item
Welcome Sponsor
$5,000

The Welcome is an eagerly anticipated class and equally as exciting as the Grand Prix.

Arena Sponsor item
Arena Sponsor
$3,500

Be seen by everyone, every day with this sponsorship that includes the naming of a competition arena after your entity. The Grand Prix jumper arena, and two hunter arenas are available each week.

Hunter Derby Sponsor item
Hunter Derby Sponsor
$2,500

The Hunter Derby is the most prestigious and well-attended hunter class at the horse show. This class is held as a spotlight class in the morning.

RETURNING 2025 Jump Sponsors item
RETURNING 2025 Jump Sponsors
$2,000

ONLY for returning jump sponsors from 2025. Your jump from 2025 will return to the jumper arena for 2026 where horses will jump your branded fence throughout the show.

NEW 2026 Jump Sponsors item
NEW 2026 Jump Sponsors
$3,000

Sponsorship must be received by July 1, 2026. New, first-time jump sponsors receive a custom-designed jump featuring your company logo, barn name, and brand colors. Your jump will be featured on course in the jumper arena—putting your brand in front of riders and spectators all day.

Exhibitor Parties item
Exhibitor Parties item
Exhibitor Parties
$2,000

Everyone looks forward to these community building parties that happen at the end of the show days. Parties are catered and themed. 2025 included bingo night, trivia night, a judge’s talk, sip and paints, halloween costume party, derby breakfasts, and happy hours.

Rated Division Sponsor item
Rated Division Sponsor
$1,000

Divisions are made up of 3 - 5 hunter, equitation, or jumper classes throughout the week.

Unrated Division item
Unrated Division
$500

Divisions are made up of 3 - 5 hunter, equitation, or jumper classes throughout the week.

First Place Prize Sponsor item
First Place Prize Sponsor
$250

The Tucson Fall Shows are known for their great prizes. Your sponsorship will help keep the prize table fully stocked.

Sweets and Treats Table Sponsor item
Sweets and Treats Table Sponsor
$100

Your sponsorship keeps both riders and horses happy by making sure sweets and treats—candy, carrots, apples, and mints—are always within reach.

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