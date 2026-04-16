2026 Tucson Fall Horse Shows Sponsorship

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About this event
The Grand Prix is the most prestigious and exciting class of the horse show. The most exhibitors and spectators are in attendance for this exhilarating class.
The Welcome is an eagerly anticipated class and equally as exciting as the Grand Prix.
Be seen by everyone, every day with this sponsorship that includes the naming of a competition arena after your entity. The Grand Prix jumper arena, and two hunter arenas are available each week.
The Hunter Derby is the most prestigious and well-attended hunter class at the horse show. This class is held as a spotlight class in the morning.
ONLY for returning jump sponsors from 2025. Your jump from 2025 will return to the jumper arena for 2026 where horses will jump your branded fence throughout the show.
Sponsorship must be received by July 1, 2026. New, first-time jump sponsors receive a custom-designed jump featuring your company logo, barn name, and brand colors. Your jump will be featured on course in the jumper arena—putting your brand in front of riders and spectators all day.
Everyone looks forward to these community building parties that happen at the end of the show days. Parties are catered and themed. 2025 included bingo night, trivia night, a judge’s talk, sip and paints, halloween costume party, derby breakfasts, and happy hours.
Divisions are made up of 3 - 5 hunter, equitation, or jumper classes throughout the week.
Divisions are made up of 3 - 5 hunter, equitation, or jumper classes throughout the week.
The Tucson Fall Shows are known for their great prizes. Your sponsorship will help keep the prize table fully stocked.
Your sponsorship keeps both riders and horses happy by making sure sweets and treats—candy, carrots, apples, and mints—are always within reach.
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