Kallah Culture Ministries

Offered by

Kallah Culture Ministries

About the memberships

2026 Tuscan Invitation Registration

Non-Member Registration
$1,987.50

Renews monthly

Non-refundable registration for you and your spouse as non-members for this iconic event!

Passport Member Registration
$1,737.50

Renews monthly

YOU OR YOUR SPOUSE MUST BE PASSPORT MEMBERS TO SELECT THIS OPTION


Discounted, non-refundable registration for you and your spouse as Kallah Passport Members for this iconic event! Passport Membership credits can be applied to your total registration price and are non-refundable for The Invitation Retreats.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!