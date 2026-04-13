2026 TWCP Touchdown Club Membership

This membership goes a very long way to helping the Touchdown Club provide the very best and safest experience possible for our kids. With this membership you will receive: Four Varsity Season Tickets One Yard Sign Two Sabre Club Window Decal Three Membership Sabre Club Pieces of Apparel End zone Seating for Spring Game

This membership goes a very long way to helping the Touchdown Club provide the very best and safest experience possible for our kids. With this membership you will receive: Four Varsity Season Tickets One Yard Sign Two Sabre Club Window Decal Three Membership Sabre Club Pieces of Apparel End zone Seating for Spring Game

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