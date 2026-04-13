2026 TWCP Touchdown Club Membership

This membership goes a very long way to helping the Touchdown Club provide the very best and safest experience possible for our kids.
With this membership you will receive:
Four Varsity Season Tickets
One Yard Sign
Two Sabre Club Window Decal
Three Membership Sabre Club Pieces of Apparel
End zone Seating for Spring Game
This membership goes a very long way to helping the Touchdown Club provide the very best and safest experience possible for our kids.
With this membership you will receive:
Four Varsity Season Tickets
One Yard Sign
Two Sabre Club Window Decal
Three Membership Sabre Club Pieces of Apparel
End zone Seating for Spring Game
Sabre Club Navy Membership
$600
This membership goes a very long way to helping the Touchdown Club provide the very best and safest experience possible for our kids.
With this membership you will receive:
Four Varsity Season Tickets
One Yard Sign
Two Sabre Club Window Decal
Two Membership Sabre Club Pieces of Apparel
End zone Seating for Spring Game
This membership goes a very long way to helping the Touchdown Club provide the very best and safest experience possible for our kids.
With this membership you will receive:
Four Varsity Season Tickets
One Yard Sign
Two Sabre Club Window Decal
Two Membership Sabre Club Pieces of Apparel
End zone Seating for Spring Game
Sabre Club Silver Membership
$300
This membership goes a very long way to helping the Touchdown Club provide the very best and safest experience possible for our kids.
With this membership you will receive:
Two Varsity Season Tickets
One Yard Sign
One Sabre Club Window Decal
One Membership Sabre Club Piece of Apparel
End zone Seating for Spring Game
This membership goes a very long way to helping the Touchdown Club provide the very best and safest experience possible for our kids.
With this membership you will receive:
Two Varsity Season Tickets
One Yard Sign
One Sabre Club Window Decal
One Membership Sabre Club Piece of Apparel
End zone Seating for Spring Game
General Membership
$75
This membership goes a very long way to helping the Touchdown Club provide the very best and safest experience possible for our kids.
With this membership you will receive:
One Yard Sign
One Window Decal
One Membership T-Shirt
This membership goes a very long way to helping the Touchdown Club provide the very best and safest experience possible for our kids.
With this membership you will receive:
One Yard Sign
One Window Decal
One Membership T-Shirt
Extra Season Ticket - Only eligible for Sabre Club Members
$50
Add a donation for TWCP Touchdown Club
$
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