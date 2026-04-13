TWCP Touchdown Club

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TWCP Touchdown Club

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2026 TWCP Touchdown Club Membership

Sabre Club Diamond Membership
$850
This membership goes a very long way to helping the Touchdown Club provide the very best and safest experience possible for our kids. With this membership you will receive: Four Varsity Season Tickets One Yard Sign Two Sabre Club Window Decal Three Membership Sabre Club Pieces of Apparel End zone Seating for Spring Game
Sabre Club Navy Membership
$600
This membership goes a very long way to helping the Touchdown Club provide the very best and safest experience possible for our kids. With this membership you will receive: Four Varsity Season Tickets One Yard Sign Two Sabre Club Window Decal Two Membership Sabre Club Pieces of Apparel End zone Seating for Spring Game
Sabre Club Silver Membership
$300
This membership goes a very long way to helping the Touchdown Club provide the very best and safest experience possible for our kids. With this membership you will receive: Two Varsity Season Tickets One Yard Sign One Sabre Club Window Decal One Membership Sabre Club Piece of Apparel End zone Seating for Spring Game
General Membership
$75
This membership goes a very long way to helping the Touchdown Club provide the very best and safest experience possible for our kids. With this membership you will receive: One Yard Sign One Window Decal One Membership T-Shirt
Extra Season Ticket - Only eligible for Sabre Club Members
$50
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