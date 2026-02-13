2026 Tyler Bastian Field Session

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About this event
ASM Members participating for one day.
ASM Members participating fortwo days.
ASM Members participating for any number of days during the 11 day session.
Non-Members participating for one day.
Non-Members participating for two days.
Non-Members participating for any number of days during the session.
Youth (under 18) participating for one day.
Youth (under 18) participating for two days.
Youth (under 18) participating for three or more days.
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