Archeological Society Of Maryland Inc

Hosted by

Archeological Society Of Maryland Inc

About this event

2026 Tyler Bastian Field Session

Maxwell Dr

Hughesville, MD 20637, USA

ASM Member - 1 Day
$20

ASM Members participating for one day.

ASM Member - 2 Days
$40

ASM Members participating fortwo days.

ASM Member - 3+ Days
$60

ASM Members participating for any number of days during the 11 day session.

Non-Member - 1 Day
$25

Non-Members participating for one day.

Non-Member - 2 Days
$50

Non-Members participating for two days.

Non-Member - 3+ Days
$75

Non-Members participating for any number of days during the session.

Youth - 1 Day
$5

Youth (under 18) participating for one day.

Youth - 2 Days
$10

Youth (under 18) participating for two days.

Youth - 3+ Days
$15

Youth (under 18) participating for three or more days.

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