2026 UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association Summer Conference Sponsorship

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About this event
The Donation ticket offers alumni and supporters the opportunity to contribute to the overall success.of the Summer Conference. This does not include attendance at the conference or the conference tshirt.
While this ticket does not include conference registration, your generous donation helps offset conference expenses and supports ancillary costs that enhance the overall experience for attendees.
Your contribution plays a vital role in ensuring a well executed, impactful conference that reflects pride, excellence, and legacy of University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.
Thank you for your continued support and commitment to One Pride. One Legacy. One Future.
The highest level of sponsorship honoring partners who champion the institution, its mission, and its future. Positioned as the guardian and lead supporter of our collective legacy.
Benefits Include:
● Premier logo placement across all conference materials.
● Podium recognition throughout the conference.
● Inclusion in official press releases and media coverage (social and print).
● Access to all conference events & activities (20 banquet tickets)
●Full page ad in the souvenir booklet
● Opportunity to include promotional items in registration packets.
Recognizes organizations committed to preserving tradition while investing in long-term growth and sustainability. These sponsors protect the past while powering the future.
Benefits Include:
● Featured logo placement across all conference materials.
● Podium recognition throughout the conference.
● Access to all conference events & activities (10 banquet tickets)
● Full page ad in the souvenir booklet
● Opportunity to include promotional items in registration packets.
Supports unity, alumni engagement, and pride. These sponsors strengthen connection and amplify the collective voice of alumni.
Benefits Include:
● Recognition in event materials. (5 banquet tickets)
● Podium recognition throughout the conference.
●Full page ad in the souvenir booklet
● Opportunity to include promotional items in registration packets.
Focused on growth, opportunity, and emerging leadership. These sponsors help clear the way for tomorrow’s leaders.
Benefits Include:
● Social media acknowledgment
●1/2 page ad in the souvenir booklet and 3 banquet tickets
● Opportunity to include promotional items in registration packets.
Grounded in participation and shared purpose. Unity Partners stand together in service to Dear Mother and the alumni community.
Benefits Include:
● Podium Recognition
●1/2 page ad in the souvenir booklet and 2 banquet tickets
●Social media acknowledgement
● Opportunity to include promotional items in registration packet
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!