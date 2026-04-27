2026 UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association Summer Conference Sponsorship

The Donation ticket offers alumni and supporters the opportunity to contribute to the overall success.of the Summer Conference. This does not include attendance at the conference or the conference tshirt.





While this ticket does not include conference registration, your generous donation helps offset conference expenses and supports ancillary costs that enhance the overall experience for attendees.





Your contribution plays a vital role in ensuring a well executed, impactful conference that reflects pride, excellence, and legacy of University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.





Thank you for your continued support and commitment to One Pride. One Legacy. One Future.