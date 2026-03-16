2026 UAPB/AM&N Pulaski County Kickback Party III- Scholarship Fundraiser

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About this event
• Unmatched Brand Exposure: Secure the prestigious title named sponsorship and amplify your brand recognition.
• Premium Networking: Experience: Host 1 table, 10 guests at a prominently positioned center table for prime networking opportunities.
• VIP Treatment: Treat your guests to one complimentary drink ticket per person, a selection of delicious hors d’oeuvres, and live music by SYNRG & Deja Blu.
• Dominate Marketing & Social Media: Showcase your company's logo and information on all event marketing materials, social media platforms, photo box and the event venue.
• Product Display & Promotion: Display your product at a dedicated table, complete with a link to your website.
• Video Spotlight: Captivate the audience with a video presentation highlighting your company, and share a link with all attendees.
• Exclusive Recognition: Be introduced during the event as the Golden Lion Sponsor.
• QR Code Sharing: Seamlessly share company information with attendees through a dedicated QR code.
• Sponsor Recognition: Partner with us as a Co-Sponsor and receive prominent exposure throughout the event.
• Dedicated Networking Space: Enjoy a reserved table for 8 guests to connect with potential clients and partners.
• VIP Experience: Treat your guests to one complimentary drink ticket per person, a selection of delicious hors d’oeuvres, and live music by SYNRG & Deja Blu.
• Marketing & Social Media Visibility: Your company name and logo will appear on select event marketing materials and social media posts.
• Event Acknowledgment: Receive recognition during the event as a Pride Sponsor.
• Co-Sponsor Recognition: Enjoy premier seating and recognition as a valued event supporter.
• Dedicated Networking Space: Receive a reserved table for 8 guests to connect with potential clients and partners.
• VIP Experience: Treat your guests to one complimentary drink ticket per person, a selection of delicious hors d’oeuvres, and live music by SYNRG & Deja Blu.
• Marketing & Social Media Visibility: Your company name and logo will appear on select event marketing materials and social media posts.
• Event Recognition: Be acknowledged during the event as a Black and Gold Sponsor.
• Co-Sponsor Recognition: Enjoy premier seating and recognition as a valued event supporter.
• Dedicated Networking Space: Receive a reserved table for 8 guests to connect with potential clients and partners.
• VIP Experience: Treat your guests to one complimentary drink ticket per person, a selection of delicious hors d’oeuvres, and live music by SYNRG & Deja Blu.
• Marketing & Social Media Visibility: Your name will be featured on select event marketing materials and social media posts.
• Event Recognition: Be acknowledged during the event as a Dear Mother Sponsor.
• Dedicated Networking Space: Enjoy a reserved table for 4 guests to connect with potential clients and partners.
• VIP Experience: Each guest will receive one complimentary drink ticket, a selection of delicious hors d’oeuvres, and enjoy live music by SYNRG & Deja Blu.
• Event Recognition: Receive acknowledgment during the event as a Lion’s Den Table Sponsor.
• Networking Opportunity: Enjoy a seat at a table to connect with potential clients and partners.
• VIP Experience: Enjoy a selection of delicious hors d’oeuvres and live music by SYNRG & Deja Blu.
• Networking Opportunity: Enjoy a seat at a table to connect with potential clients and partners.
• VIP Experience: Enjoy a selection of delicious hors d’oeuvres and live music by SYNRG & Deja Blu.
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