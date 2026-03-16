2026 UAPB/AM&N Pulaski County Kickback Party III- Scholarship Fundraiser

• Unmatched Brand Exposure: Secure the prestigious title named sponsorship and amplify your brand recognition.

• Premium Networking: Experience: Host 1 table, 10 guests at a prominently positioned center table for prime networking opportunities.

• VIP Treatment: Treat your guests to one complimentary drink ticket per person, a selection of delicious hors d’oeuvres, and live music by SYNRG & Deja Blu.

• Dominate Marketing & Social Media: Showcase your company's logo and information on all event marketing materials, social media platforms, photo box and the event venue.

• Product Display & Promotion: Display your product at a dedicated table, complete with a link to your website.

• Video Spotlight: Captivate the audience with a video presentation highlighting your company, and share a link with all attendees.

• Exclusive Recognition: Be introduced during the event as the Golden Lion Sponsor.

• QR Code Sharing: Seamlessly share company information with attendees through a dedicated QR code.