Hosted by

UAPB AM&N Pulaski County Alumni Chapter

About this event

2026 UAPB/AM&N Pulaski County Kickback Party III- Scholarship Fundraiser

7318 Windsong Dr

North Little Rock, AR 72113, USA

Golden Lion Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Unmatched Brand Exposure: Secure the prestigious title named sponsorship and amplify your brand recognition.
Premium Networking: Experience: Host 1 table, 10 guests at a prominently positioned center table for prime networking opportunities.
VIP Treatment: Treat your guests to one complimentary drink ticket per person, a selection of delicious hors d’oeuvres, and live music by SYNRG & Deja Blu.

Dominate Marketing & Social Media: Showcase your company's logo and information on all event marketing materials, social media platforms, photo box and the event venue.
Product Display & Promotion: Display your product at a dedicated table, complete with a link to your website.
Video Spotlight: Captivate the audience with a video presentation highlighting your company, and share a link with all attendees.
Exclusive Recognition: Be introduced during the event as the Golden Lion Sponsor.
QR Code Sharing: Seamlessly share company information with attendees through a dedicated QR code.

Pride Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Sponsor Recognition: Partner with us as a Co-Sponsor and receive prominent exposure throughout the event.
Dedicated Networking Space: Enjoy a reserved table for 8 guests to connect with potential clients and partners.
VIP Experience: Treat your guests to one complimentary drink ticket per person, a selection of delicious hors d’oeuvres, and live music by SYNRG & Deja Blu.
Marketing & Social Media Visibility: Your company name and logo will appear on select event marketing materials and social media posts.
Event Acknowledgment: Receive recognition during the event as a Pride Sponsor.

Black and Gold Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Co-Sponsor Recognition: Enjoy premier seating and recognition as a valued event supporter.
Dedicated Networking Space: Receive a reserved table for 8 guests to connect with potential clients and partners.
VIP Experience: Treat your guests to one complimentary drink ticket per person, a selection of delicious hors d’oeuvres, and live music by SYNRG & Deja Blu.
Marketing & Social Media Visibility: Your company name and logo will appear on select event marketing materials and social media posts.
Event Recognition: Be acknowledged during the event as a Black and Gold Sponsor.

Early Bird Dear Mother Sponsor
$800
Available until Apr 30
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Co-Sponsor Recognition: Enjoy premier seating and recognition as a valued event supporter.
Dedicated Networking Space: Receive a reserved table for 8 guests to connect with potential clients and partners.
VIP Experience: Treat your guests to one complimentary drink ticket per person, a selection of delicious hors d’oeuvres, and live music by SYNRG & Deja Blu.
Marketing & Social Media Visibility: Your name will be featured on select event marketing materials and social media posts.
Event Recognition: Be acknowledged during the event as a Dear Mother Sponsor.

Lion's Den Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Dedicated Networking Space: Enjoy a reserved table for 4 guests to connect with potential clients and partners.
VIP Experience: Each guest will receive one complimentary drink ticket, a selection of delicious hors d’oeuvres, and enjoy live music by SYNRG & Deja Blu.
Event Recognition: Receive acknowledgment during the event as a Lion’s Den Table Sponsor.

Early Bird General Admission
$45
Available until Apr 30

Networking Opportunity: Enjoy a seat at a table to connect with potential clients and partners.
VIP Experience: Enjoy a selection of delicious hors d’oeuvres and live music by SYNRG & Deja Blu.

General Admission
$60

Networking Opportunity: Enjoy a seat at a table to connect with potential clients and partners.
VIP Experience: Enjoy a selection of delicious hors d’oeuvres and live music by SYNRG & Deja Blu.

Add a donation for UAPB AM&N Pulaski County Alumni Chapter

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