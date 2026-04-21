2026 UCPCO Charity Golf Tournament

Platinum Level Sponsors Receive:
- 8 Sponsored Golfers
- Entry into All On Course Competitions for Each Golfer
- 20 Raffle Tickets Per Raffle
- 8 Mulligan Tickets
- Hole Sponsorship Rights Included for TWO Holes
- Business Logo Showcased on Tournament Registration Website, Social Media, and Other Marketing Outlets
- Retractable Company Banner at Check-In Area and Awards Reception
- VIP Table and Special Recognition at Awards Reception
- 2 Extra Tickets to Awards Reception
- Brief Speaking Opportunity at Awards Reception
- $200 Total Beverage Cart Credit for Your Golfers
- Free Official AZ Spartans Apparel Swag Bag for Your Golfers
Platinum Level Sponsors Receive:
- 8 Sponsored Golfers
- Entry into All On Course Competitions for Each Golfer
- 20 Raffle Tickets Per Raffle
- 8 Mulligan Tickets
- Hole Sponsorship Rights Included for TWO Holes
- Business Logo Showcased on Tournament Registration Website, Social Media, and Other Marketing Outlets
- Retractable Company Banner at Check-In Area and Awards Reception
- VIP Table and Special Recognition at Awards Reception
- 2 Extra Tickets to Awards Reception
- Brief Speaking Opportunity at Awards Reception
- $200 Total Beverage Cart Credit for Your Golfers
- Free Official AZ Spartans Apparel Swag Bag for Your Golfers
Gold Level Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Gold Level Sponsors Receive:
- 6 Sponsored Golfers
- Entry into All On Course Competitions for Each Golfer
- 10 Raffle Tickets Per Raffle
- 8 Mulligan Tickets
- Hole Sponsorship Rights Included
- Business Logo Displayed on Tournament Registration Website, Social Media, and - Other Marketing Outlets
- VIP Table and Special Recognition at Awards Reception
- Brief Speaking Opportunity at Awards Reception
- Free Official AZ Spartans Apparel Swag Bag for Your Golfers
Gold Level Sponsors Receive:
- 6 Sponsored Golfers
- Entry into All On Course Competitions for Each Golfer
- 10 Raffle Tickets Per Raffle
- 8 Mulligan Tickets
- Hole Sponsorship Rights Included
- Business Logo Displayed on Tournament Registration Website, Social Media, and - Other Marketing Outlets
- VIP Table and Special Recognition at Awards Reception
- Brief Speaking Opportunity at Awards Reception
- Free Official AZ Spartans Apparel Swag Bag for Your Golfers
Silver Level Sponsor
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Silver Level Sponsors Receive:
- 4 Sponsored Golfers
- 5 Raffle Tickets Per Raffle
- 4 Mulligan Tickets
- Hole Sponsorship Rights Included
- Business Logo Displayed on Tournament Registration Website
- VIP Table and Special Recognition at Awards Reception
- Free Official AZ Spartans Apparel Swag Bag for Your Golfers
Silver Level Sponsors Receive:
- 4 Sponsored Golfers
- 5 Raffle Tickets Per Raffle
- 4 Mulligan Tickets
- Hole Sponsorship Rights Included
- Business Logo Displayed on Tournament Registration Website
- VIP Table and Special Recognition at Awards Reception
- Free Official AZ Spartans Apparel Swag Bag for Your Golfers
Bronze Level Sponsor
$850
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Bronze Level Sponsors Receive:
- 2 Sponsored Golfers
- 2 Raffle Tickets Per Raffle
- 4 Mulligan Tickets
- VIP Table and Special Recognition at Awards Reception
- Free Official AZ Spartans Apparel Swag Bag for Your Golfers
Bronze Level Sponsors Receive:
- 2 Sponsored Golfers
- 2 Raffle Tickets Per Raffle
- 4 Mulligan Tickets
- VIP Table and Special Recognition at Awards Reception
- Free Official AZ Spartans Apparel Swag Bag for Your Golfers
Hole Sponsor
$150
Exclusive signage at an assigned hole featuring business name, logo, QR code, a picture and/or short customized slogan/message to the golfers!
Exclusive signage at an assigned hole featuring business name, logo, QR code, a picture and/or short customized slogan/message to the golfers!
Four Golfer Registration
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Ticket for four golfers registering to play together. A Free Official AZ Spartans Apparel Swag Bag is Included for each Golfer.
Ticket for four golfers registering to play together. A Free Official AZ Spartans Apparel Swag Bag is Included for each Golfer.
Three Golfer Team Registration
$450
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
Ticket for three golfers registering to play together. (Note: You may be paired with another single golfer) A Free Official AZ Spartans Apparel Swag Bag is Included for each Golfer.
Ticket for three golfers registering to play together. (Note: You may be paired with another single golfer) A Free Official AZ Spartans Apparel Swag Bag is Included for each Golfer.
Two Golfer Team Registration
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Ticket for two golfers registering to play together. (Note: You may be paired with up to two other golfers) A Free Official AZ Spartans Apparel Swag Bag is Included for each Golfer.
Ticket for two golfers registering to play together. (Note: You may be paired with up to two other golfers) A Free Official AZ Spartans Apparel Swag Bag is Included for each Golfer.
Single Golfer
$150
Ticket for a golfer registering by themselves. (Note: You will be paired with up to three other golfers) A Free Official AZ Spartans Apparel Swag Bag is Included.
Ticket for a golfer registering by themselves. (Note: You will be paired with up to three other golfers) A Free Official AZ Spartans Apparel Swag Bag is Included.
Prize Sponsor
Free
Donate prize items for raffles and/or on course competitions! We will contact you via email with additional information.
Donate prize items for raffles and/or on course competitions! We will contact you via email with additional information.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!