UCP Community Outreach

Hosted by

UCP Community Outreach

About this event

2026 UCPCO Charity Golf Tournament

11111 N 7th St

Phoenix, AZ 85020, USA

Platinum Level Sponsor
$5,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Platinum Level Sponsors Receive: - 8 Sponsored Golfers - Entry into All On Course Competitions for Each Golfer - 20 Raffle Tickets Per Raffle - 8 Mulligan Tickets - Hole Sponsorship Rights Included for TWO Holes - Business Logo Showcased on Tournament Registration Website, Social Media, and Other Marketing Outlets - Retractable Company Banner at Check-In Area and Awards Reception - VIP Table and Special Recognition at Awards Reception - 2 Extra Tickets to Awards Reception - Brief Speaking Opportunity at Awards Reception - $200 Total Beverage Cart Credit for Your Golfers - Free Official AZ Spartans Apparel Swag Bag for Your Golfers
Gold Level Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Gold Level Sponsors Receive: - 6 Sponsored Golfers - Entry into All On Course Competitions for Each Golfer - 10 Raffle Tickets Per Raffle - 8 Mulligan Tickets - Hole Sponsorship Rights Included - Business Logo Displayed on Tournament Registration Website, Social Media, and - Other Marketing Outlets - VIP Table and Special Recognition at Awards Reception - Brief Speaking Opportunity at Awards Reception - Free Official AZ Spartans Apparel Swag Bag for Your Golfers
Silver Level Sponsor
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Silver Level Sponsors Receive: - 4 Sponsored Golfers - 5 Raffle Tickets Per Raffle - 4 Mulligan Tickets - Hole Sponsorship Rights Included - Business Logo Displayed on Tournament Registration Website - VIP Table and Special Recognition at Awards Reception - Free Official AZ Spartans Apparel Swag Bag for Your Golfers
Bronze Level Sponsor
$850
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Bronze Level Sponsors Receive: - 2 Sponsored Golfers - 2 Raffle Tickets Per Raffle - 4 Mulligan Tickets - VIP Table and Special Recognition at Awards Reception - Free Official AZ Spartans Apparel Swag Bag for Your Golfers
Hole Sponsor
$150
Exclusive signage at an assigned hole featuring business name, logo, QR code, a picture and/or short customized slogan/message to the golfers!
Four Golfer Registration
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Ticket for four golfers registering to play together. A Free Official AZ Spartans Apparel Swag Bag is Included for each Golfer.
Three Golfer Team Registration
$450
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
Ticket for three golfers registering to play together. (Note: You may be paired with another single golfer) A Free Official AZ Spartans Apparel Swag Bag is Included for each Golfer.
Two Golfer Team Registration
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Ticket for two golfers registering to play together. (Note: You may be paired with up to two other golfers) A Free Official AZ Spartans Apparel Swag Bag is Included for each Golfer.
Single Golfer
$150
Ticket for a golfer registering by themselves. (Note: You will be paired with up to three other golfers) A Free Official AZ Spartans Apparel Swag Bag is Included.
Prize Sponsor
Free
Donate prize items for raffles and/or on course competitions! We will contact you via email with additional information.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!