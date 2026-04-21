2026 UCPCO Charity Golf Tournament

Platinum Level Sponsors Receive: - 8 Sponsored Golfers - Entry into All On Course Competitions for Each Golfer - 20 Raffle Tickets Per Raffle - 8 Mulligan Tickets - Hole Sponsorship Rights Included for TWO Holes - Business Logo Showcased on Tournament Registration Website, Social Media, and Other Marketing Outlets - Retractable Company Banner at Check-In Area and Awards Reception - VIP Table and Special Recognition at Awards Reception - 2 Extra Tickets to Awards Reception - Brief Speaking Opportunity at Awards Reception - $200 Total Beverage Cart Credit for Your Golfers - Free Official AZ Spartans Apparel Swag Bag for Your Golfers

Platinum Level Sponsors Receive: - 8 Sponsored Golfers - Entry into All On Course Competitions for Each Golfer - 20 Raffle Tickets Per Raffle - 8 Mulligan Tickets - Hole Sponsorship Rights Included for TWO Holes - Business Logo Showcased on Tournament Registration Website, Social Media, and Other Marketing Outlets - Retractable Company Banner at Check-In Area and Awards Reception - VIP Table and Special Recognition at Awards Reception - 2 Extra Tickets to Awards Reception - Brief Speaking Opportunity at Awards Reception - $200 Total Beverage Cart Credit for Your Golfers - Free Official AZ Spartans Apparel Swag Bag for Your Golfers

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