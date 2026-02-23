2026 Ultimate Prize Bingo

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About this event
Includes 1 set of 10 bingo cards (3 games per card) and a raffle ticket.
For tickets purchased at the event. Includes 1 set of 10 bingo cards (3 games per card) and a raffle ticket.
Want to increase your chances of winning? Purchase an additional bingo board (3 games per card)! Boards will also be available to purchase at the event.
Purchase additional raffle tickets (to be called in between each round of bingo) and increase your chance of winning some amazing prizes! Raffle tickets will also be available to purchase at the event.
Buy more and save!!! Purchase additional raffle tickets (to be called in between each round of bingo) and increase your chance of winning some amazing prizes! Raffle tickets will also be available to purchase at the event.
Specials Round Bingo Card (4 games per card). In addition to the 10 rounds of Bingo, there will be 4 Specials Rounds. Don't miss out on an opportunity to win some of these higher value prizes! Single special round tickets will be available for purchase the night of the event for $10 each. Buy all 4 now and save $10!
Bingo Dauber
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