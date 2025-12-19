2026 UNCF GALA TLOD BRICKS

Building Blocks to Educational Excellence: An opportunity for our organization to assist in building a path to Educational Excellence by contributing $60 to secure a brick with the following information: Name, Company logo or organization name to be displayed at the Gala. This will aid in establishing a firm foundation to secure funding for scholarships. Our goal as an organization is 10 bricks. This is a perfect opportunity for a mentor to support a teen, senior parents to support their child, etc.







