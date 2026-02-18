Union Grove Lions Club

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Union Grove Lions Club

About this event

2026 Union Grove Lions Club Chicken BBQ & Car Show + Raffle

Racine County Fairgrounds 19805 Durand Ave

Union Grove, WI 53182, USA

Grill Raffle (single)
$20

One winner will receive their choice of a Traeger Woodridge Elite Grill Package including a Pellet grill with pellets, $1000 of meat, and five bottles of Top Shelf Quality Liquor (approximate value $3300.00) or, $2500.00 Cash. Winner need not be present to win. Full Details on facebook.com/uniongrovelionsclub.

3 Grill Raffle Tickets
$50

Three Entries - One winner will receive their choice of a Traeger Woodridge Elite Grill Package including a Pellet grill with pellets, $1000 of meat, and five bottles of Top Shelf Quality Liquor (approximate value $3300.00) or, $2500.00 Cash. Winner need not be present to win. Full Details on facebook.com/uniongrovelionsclub.

BBQ Chicken meal - Adult
$15

1/2 Chicken meal includes coleslaw, chips, fruit cup, and a cookie. Service starts at 10:30 a.m.

BBQ Chicken meal - Child
$10

Discounted for children 12 and under.

Car Show Entry
$10

Enter your Car, Truck, Van, or Vintage Motorcycle. FREE Dash Plaque for the first 150. Trophies (3) awarded in each class. Entry includes one Door Prize ticket.

Car Show Spectator - FREE (no ticket needed)
Free

No ticket needed. Come browse our Car Show. Typically we have 300+ Cars, Trucks, Vans, and Motorcycles from around the area on display.

Add a donation for Union Grove Lions Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!