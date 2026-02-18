2026 Union Grove Lions Club Chicken BBQ & Car Show + Raffle

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About this event
Union Grove, WI 53182, USA
One winner will receive their choice of a Traeger Woodridge Elite Grill Package including a Pellet grill with pellets, $1000 of meat, and five bottles of Top Shelf Quality Liquor (approximate value $3300.00) or, $2500.00 Cash. Winner need not be present to win. Full Details on facebook.com/uniongrovelionsclub.
Three Entries - One winner will receive their choice of a Traeger Woodridge Elite Grill Package including a Pellet grill with pellets, $1000 of meat, and five bottles of Top Shelf Quality Liquor (approximate value $3300.00) or, $2500.00 Cash. Winner need not be present to win. Full Details on facebook.com/uniongrovelionsclub.
1/2 Chicken meal includes coleslaw, chips, fruit cup, and a cookie. Service starts at 10:30 a.m.
Discounted for children 12 and under.
Enter your Car, Truck, Van, or Vintage Motorcycle. FREE Dash Plaque for the first 150. Trophies (3) awarded in each class. Entry includes one Door Prize ticket.
No ticket needed. Come browse our Car Show. Typically we have 300+ Cars, Trucks, Vans, and Motorcycles from around the area on display.
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