2026 Unionist of the Year Dinner

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Listing with name or logo in all publicity & printed materials • Up to 16 admissions • Full page color cover ad in program book • Acknowledgement during event’s program from stage • Event Signage • Acknowledgement on Event Webpage
Listing with name or logo in all publicity & printed materials • Up to 16 admissions • Full page color ad with next Best Placement in program • Acknowledgement during event’s program • Event Signage • Acknowledgement on Event Webpage
Listing with name or logo in all publicity & printed materials • Up to 8 admissions • Full page ad in program book • Event Signage • Acknowledgement on Event Webpage
Listing with name or logo in all publicity & printed materials • Up to 8 admissions • Half page ad in program book • Event Signage • Acknowledgement on Event Webpage
Listing with name or logo in all publicity & printed materials • Up to 8 admissions • Quarter page ad in program book • Event Signage • Acknowledgement on Event Webpage
Individual attendee price per person - see you at UOYD 2026!
7.5” w x 10” h
artwork due by August 7th
7.5” w x 4.875” h
artwork due by August 7th.
3.625” w x 4.875”h
artwork due by August 7th
$
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