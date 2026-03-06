Fuerza Educational Coalition

Hosted by

Fuerza Educational Coalition

About this event

2026 Unionist of the Year Dinner

1001 Broadway

Oakland, CA 94607, USA

Distinguished Sponsor
$25,000

Listing with name or logo in all publicity & printed materials • Up to 16 admissions • Full page color cover ad in program book • Acknowledgement during event’s program from stage • Event Signage • Acknowledgement on Event Webpage

Champion Sponsor
$15,000

Listing with name or logo in all publicity & printed materials • Up to 16 admissions • Full page color ad with next Best Placement in program • Acknowledgement during event’s program • Event Signage • Acknowledgement on Event Webpage

Partner Sponsor
$10,000

Listing with name or logo in all publicity & printed materials • Up to 8 admissions • Full page ad in program book • Event Signage • Acknowledgement on Event Webpage

Advocate Sponsor
$7,500

Listing with name or logo in all publicity & printed materials • Up to 8 admissions • Half page ad in program book • Event Signage • Acknowledgement on Event Webpage

Supporter Sponsor
$3,500

Listing with name or logo in all publicity & printed materials • Up to 8 admissions • Quarter page ad in program book • Event Signage • Acknowledgement on Event Webpage

Individual
$250

Individual attendee price per person - see you at UOYD 2026!

Full Page Ad
$3,000

7.5” w x 10” h

artwork due by August 7th

Half Page Ad
$1,500

7.5” w x 4.875” h

artwork due by August 7th.

Quarter Page Ad
$750

3.625” w x 4.875”h
artwork due by August 7th

Add a donation for Fuerza Educational Coalition

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