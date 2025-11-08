2026 Uniontown Soccer Teams Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
In order to contribute any amount above $1000, please do the following:
Company name posted on social media platforms, name on own banner at home games, and name on t-shirt.
Company name posted on social media platforms, name on own banner at home games, and name on t-shirt.
Company name posted on social media platforms, name in large print/logo on banner at home games, and name on t-shirt.
Company name posted on social media platforms, name in medium print on banner at home games, and name on t-shirt.
Company name posted on social media platforms and name in small print on banner at home games.
Any Donation Amount - Company name posted on social media platforms.
Any Donation Amount - Company name posted on social media platforms.
Any Donation Amount - Company name posted on social media platforms.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!