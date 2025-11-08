Uniontown Soccer Boosters

Uniontown Soccer Boosters

2026 Uniontown Soccer Teams Sponsorship

Diamond
$1,001

In order to contribute any amount above $1000, please do the following:

  1. Select this option for $1,00.1
  2. Then scroll to the bottom of the list of sponsorship options and you will find the additional donation amount box.
  3. Add the additional donation amount.
  4. Then select the continue button.

Company name posted on social media platforms, name on own banner at home games, and name on t-shirt.

Platinum
$1,000

Company name posted on social media platforms, name on own banner at home games, and name on t-shirt.

Gold
$500

Company name posted on social media platforms, name in large print/logo on banner at home games, and name on t-shirt.

Silver
$250

Company name posted on social media platforms, name in medium print on banner at home games, and name on t-shirt.

Bronze
$100

Company name posted on social media platforms and name in small print on banner at home games.

Copper
$25

Any Donation Amount - Company name posted on social media platforms.

Copper
$50

Any Donation Amount - Company name posted on social media platforms.

Copper
$75

Any Donation Amount - Company name posted on social media platforms.

