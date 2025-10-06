2026 Uniqu3ly 21 Fashion Show

About this event
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
This ticket gets you entry to the event, access to the cash bar, and access to general admission seating
This ticket get you entry to the event, reserved seating, VIP reception with dinner and one drink voucher.
VIP Ticket Deadline: January 23rd
PRESENTING SPONSOR: $10,000;
-Naming Rights: [Your Name Here] presents the 2025 Uniqu3ly 21 Fashion Show
-Logo on all event promotions, including printed materials, digital ads, and signage
-Feature story in DSACO newsletter
-Dedicated social media campaign: at least 3 solo posts
-Logo and hyperlink in all fashion show email blasts
-VIP experience for 16 guests: front-row seating, drink tickets, gift bags
-Full-screen logo recognition on event slideshow and behind the runway
-Exclusive model escort opportunity for a company representative Logo and hyperlink on DSACO website for one year
-Emcee recognition at key points during the program
-10x10 premier booth space with first choice of location
RUNWAY SPONSOR: $5,000;
-Prominent logo placement on all marketing and signage
-VIP Experience for 8 guests: preferred seating, drink tickets, gift bags
-Half-page ad or message in event slideshow
-Group social media feature (2 posts with other top-tier sponsors)
-Logo and link on DSACO website for one year
-Emcee recognition at key moments
-10x10 exhibitor booth space
FASHION HOUSE SPONSOR $3,000;
-Logo included in all printed and digital event promotions
-VIP experience for 6 guests: premium seating, drink ticket per guest, gift bags
-Emcee recognition at key moments
-Group social media feature
-Logo and link on DSACO website for one year
-10x10 exhibitor booth space
-Option to place marketing material in VIP gift bags
STYLE SPONSOR $1,500;
-Name on all digital and printed materials
-Name on DSACO website for 1 year (no hyperlink)
-VIP experience for 2 guests: reserved seating, 1 drink ticket per guest, gift bag
-Emcee recognition once during the event
-Inclusion in sponsor group thank-you post on social media
MODEL SPONSOR $500;
-VIP ticket for 1 + 1 drink ticket
-Name listed on event website and on event slideshow
-Social media thank-you mention
Boutique Partner - Style two or more models, your boutique will not only contribute to a night of joy and empowerment but will also benefit from several exciting promotional opportunities:
-2 VIP Tickets which include dinner and drink with reserved seating.
Recognition During the Fashion Show: Your boutique will be acknowledged during the event, highlighting the styles worn on stage and your support and contribution to our cause.
-Free Vendor Booth: You will receive a complimentary vendor booth at the event to showcase and sell your goods and clothing to attendees. 10x10 space with room for 1 table (limited space table not included)
-Boutiques will also be listed in any media coverage with the opportunity to be featured in news segment with models.
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