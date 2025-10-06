Down Syndrome Association Of Central Oklahoma

Hosted by

Down Syndrome Association Of Central Oklahoma

About this event

2026 Uniqu3ly 21 Fashion Show

500 E Sheridan Ave

Oklahoma City, OK 73104

General admission
$50

This ticket gets you entry to the event, access to the cash bar, and access to general admission seating

VIP ticket
$150

This ticket get you entry to the event, reserved seating, VIP reception with dinner and one drink voucher.
VIP Ticket Deadline: January 23rd

Presenting Sponsor
$10,000

PRESENTING SPONSOR: $10,000;

-Naming Rights: [Your Name Here] presents the 2025 Uniqu3ly 21 Fashion Show

-Logo on all event promotions, including printed materials, digital ads, and signage

-Feature story in DSACO newsletter

-Dedicated social media campaign: at least 3 solo posts

-Logo and hyperlink in all fashion show email blasts

-VIP experience for 16 guests: front-row seating, drink tickets, gift bags

-Full-screen logo recognition on event slideshow and behind the runway

-Exclusive model escort opportunity for a company representative Logo and hyperlink on DSACO website for one year

-Emcee recognition at key points during the program

-10x10 premier booth space with first choice of location

Runway Sponsor
$5,000

RUNWAY SPONSOR: $5,000;


-Prominent logo placement on all marketing and signage

-VIP Experience for 8 guests: preferred seating, drink tickets, gift bags

-Half-page ad or message in event slideshow

-Group social media feature (2 posts with other top-tier sponsors)

-Logo and link on DSACO website for one year

-Emcee recognition at key moments

-10x10 exhibitor booth space

Fashion House Sponsor
$3,000

FASHION HOUSE SPONSOR $3,000;

-Logo included in all printed and digital event promotions
-VIP experience for 6 guests: premium seating, drink ticket per guest, gift bags

-Emcee recognition at key moments

-Group social media feature

-Logo and link on DSACO website for one year

-10x10 exhibitor booth space

-Option to place marketing material in VIP gift bags

Style Sponsor
$1,500

STYLE SPONSOR $1,500;

-Name on all digital and printed materials

-Name on DSACO website for 1 year (no hyperlink)

-VIP experience for 2 guests: reserved seating, 1 drink ticket per guest, gift bag

-Emcee recognition once during the event

-Inclusion in sponsor group thank-you post on social media

Model Sponsor
$500

MODEL SPONSOR $500;


-VIP ticket for 1 + 1 drink ticket

-Name listed on event website and on event slideshow

-Social media thank-you mention

Boutique Partner
Free

Boutique Partner - Style two or more models, your boutique will not only contribute to a night of joy and empowerment but will also benefit from several exciting promotional opportunities:


-2 VIP Tickets which include dinner and drink with reserved seating.

Recognition During the Fashion Show: Your boutique will be acknowledged during the event, highlighting the styles worn on stage and your support and contribution to our cause.


-Free Vendor Booth: You will receive a complimentary vendor booth at the event to showcase and sell your goods and clothing to attendees. 10x10 space with room for 1 table (limited space table not included)


-Boutiques will also be listed in any media coverage with the opportunity to be featured in news segment with models.

Add a donation for Down Syndrome Association Of Central Oklahoma

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