2026 Uniqu3ly 21 Fashion Show

Boutique Partner - Style two or more models, your boutique will not only contribute to a night of joy and empowerment but will also benefit from several exciting promotional opportunities:





-2 VIP Tickets which include dinner and drink with reserved seating.

Recognition During the Fashion Show: Your boutique will be acknowledged during the event, highlighting the styles worn on stage and your support and contribution to our cause.





-Free Vendor Booth: You will receive a complimentary vendor booth at the event to showcase and sell your goods and clothing to attendees. 10x10 space with room for 1 table (limited space table not included)





-Boutiques will also be listed in any media coverage with the opportunity to be featured in news segment with models.