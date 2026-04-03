2026 United Astrology Conference - Alternate Volunteer Registration

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Become a member of AFA, ISAR, NCGR, and OPA for one incredible rate and save money on the conference
Become a member of AFA, ISAR, NCGR, and OPA for one incredible Currency Equity Rate and save money on the conference.
If you reside in one of the following countries or regions -
All Latin speaking South American Countries - Chile, Columbia, etc, all Central American countries - Mexico, Belize, etc, Greece, Iran, Portugal, Brazil, Spain, South Africa, Turkey.
Does not include pre or post conference workshops. Does not include banquet, which is sold out.
Join us for a beautiful moonlight cruise on Lake Michigan. Transportation to and from Navy Pier is included. Further information and instructions can be found at https://uacastrology.com/moonlight-cruise/
Laugh! Dance! Party!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!