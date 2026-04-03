Hosted by

United Astrology Conference Inc

About this event

2026 United Astrology Conference - Alternate Volunteer Registration

540 N Michigan Ave

Chicago, IL 60611

Quadruple Membership
$180

Become a member of AFA, ISAR, NCGR, and OPA for one incredible rate and save money on the conference

Quadruple Membership - Currency Equity Rate
$135

Become a member of AFA, ISAR, NCGR, and OPA for one incredible Currency Equity Rate and save money on the conference.
If you reside in one of the following countries or regions -
All Latin speaking South American Countries - Chile, Columbia, etc, all Central American countries - Mexico, Belize, etc, Greece, Iran, Portugal, Brazil, Spain, South Africa, Turkey.

Level 1 - Full Conference Earlybird for Backup Volunteers
$345
Available until Sep 1

Does not include pre or post conference workshops. Does not include banquet, which is sold out.

Lake Michigan Moonlight Lake Cruise
$70

Join us for a beautiful moonlight cruise on Lake Michigan. Transportation to and from Navy Pier is included. Further information and instructions can be found at https://uacastrology.com/moonlight-cruise/

Laugh! Dance! Party!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!