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About this event
Free admission to the 2026 Unity Walk activities including the free community walk, chair aerobics, and engagement with local vendors. Onsite registration will also be available on the day of the event.
Charms Inc is a 501(c) (7) organization. Donations are not tax deductible.
Vendor registration is free. Register as a vendor to display or sell your services or products. Vendor set-up is from 7:30AM until 8AM. Advance registration is required.
Charms Inc is a 501(c) (7) organization. Donations are not tax deductible.
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